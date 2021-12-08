Best wooden combs: These are good for scalp as well as environment, see top picks

Wooden combs, made from 100% neem wood, offer a host of benefits. Neem being a medicinal plant vastly improves the health of scalp. Besides, these combs help in reducing hair fall, detangling the hair with minimal breakage, boosting blood circulation, distributing hair oil to all strands of hair and more. The wide teeth of the combs glide easily through one's hair, and result in smooth and frizz-free hair.



Another important aspect is these combs is that they are eco-friendly.



Besides, wooden combs are also easy to handle and are convenient to style one's hair. They are relatively easy to clean, and unlike plastic combs, you will not find hair strands getting stuck in the comb.



These combs also help to reduce dandruff and minimize hair fall. If you have not switched to using wooden combs yet, then today is the day.



We have prepared a list of wooden combs made by skilled artisans with pure neem wood. They are good for your hair and also for the environment. Take a look at the list.



1. Patvy Neem wooden comb

Made from neem wood, this wooden comb helps keep your hair smooth and frizz-free. It glides smoothly through the hair and improves blood circulation. The fine teeth of this comb help massage the scalp and naturally nourish the hair. Made by skilled craftsmen, the curved edges and smooth finish of this comb make it easy to handle and convenient to use.



2. The Legend Organic Pure Neem Wood Comb

Handcrafted with neem wood, a wonder plant known to possess medicinal properties, this comb comes with many benefits. It is 100% natural and eco-friendly. Its fine teeth glide smoothly through the hair and cause minimal breakage. Combing with this helps the natural oils from your scalp coat one's hair shaft all the way down the ends. The best part is your hair won't get stuck in the comb. Therefore, you comb will be relatively cleaner and hair-free in comparison to plastic combs.



3. DREAMWIND Neem Wooden Comb Set Of 4

This comb is suitable for all hair types. It is made of 100% pure neem wood and results in smooth and frizz-free hair. It also helps in reducing dandruff and hair fall to an extent. Besides maintaining the strength of hair, it also encourages hair growth. This wooden comb comes in a pack of four and can be used by any gender. All four combs are easy to handle and convenient to style one's hair.



4. Pink Woolf Organic Neem Wood Comb

This wooden comb is crafted from organic neem wood. It makes detangling hair a relatively easy task. Suitable for all hair type, it helps in reducing hair fall and dandruff. It also helps distribute the natural oil of hair to all the strands. It is eco-friendly and a great alternative to plastic combs. It boosts the health of scalp and improves blood circulation. It is free from toxins, parabens, sulfates, and dyes.



