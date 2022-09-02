Bhringraj oil for hair: Apply regularly to see decrease in hair loss

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Summary:
From time immemorial, humans have been obsessed about their hair. Be it men or women, the passion for good hair ticks in both. The charm of flowing and gorgeous hair transcends cultures too. Across all major civilisations all over the world, good hair has been an epitome of beauty. In India too, we have a tradition of hair care that goes back several centuries. We have known the virtues of oiling our hair and scalp - our grandmothers would have extolled the virtues of regular oiling of hair. We have grown up applying Coconut oil, Almond oil, Amla oil among others on our hair and scalp. However, in recent times, we have all heard about the goodness of Bhringraj oil. This is a herb-based oil which finds a mention in Ayurveda. Not only does it prevent hair loss, it also promotes hair growth. It also strengthens hair follicles.
Amazon that many options available. We have curated a list of such products, which we are sure, you will find it useful. Take a look.
Coco Soul Ayurvedic Hair Fall Control Hair Oil With Bhringraj
This oil packs in many advantages for hair - it controls hair loss, strengthens hair follicles, encourages new hair growth, revives damaged hair and nourishes dry scalp. While the main ingredient in this oil is Bhringraj, often dubbed as Kesharaja, it also contains banyan tree roots Hibiscus, Amla, Black Sesame and Methi.
Baidyanath Mahabhringraj Tail
This brand channels all the wisdom of Ayurveda and brings a product that provides shine and nourishment to hair. It also prevents breakage of hair. This unscented product is paraben free and is available in its most natural form. It also checks the formation of dandruff and also controls premature graying of hair.
Khadi Natural Ayurvedic Bhringraj Hair Oil
This Bhringraj oil is particularly good for fight against dandruff. This unscented oil is also free of mineral oil. This ingredient - Bhringraj - is called the king of hair for a reason. It has a calming and cooling effect on the scalp. It calms the mind and reduces inflammation and thereby stops the causes of hair loss and pre-mature greying.
Forest Essentials Head Massage Oil Bhringraj
The makers of this oil have gone deep into Ayurveda and come up with a product that is a nourishing hair oil. It has been made using Black Sesame and Virgin Coconut oil along with Goat's milk and herbal extracts. This Ayurvedic preparation nourishes the scalp and strengthens hair follicles. It helps combat hair fall. This blend encourages healthy hair growth and restores volume.
Indulekha Bringha Oil
This oil, which has Bhringraj as its main component, is formulated to reduce hair fall and helps in the growth of new hair. This oil includes the goodness of four plants, each known to contribute to hair health. Bhringraj is rich in antioxidants and minerals. This Ayurvedic herb is known for growth of new hair while reducing hair fall. Amla is a rich source of vitamin C, known to increase blood circulation in the scalp and strengthen hair follicles. Vatadha is a rich source of protein, which is known to maintain hair thickness and helps to keep the scalp nourished. Svetakutaja is known for its anti-microbial and anti dandruff properties. It promotes healthy scalp free from diseases.
|Product
|Price
|Coco Soul Ayurvedic Hair Fall Control Hair Oil With Bhringraj
|₹399.00
|Baidyanath Mahabhringraj Tail
|₹325.00
|Khadi Natural Ayurvedic Bhringraj Hair Oil
|₹220.00
|Forest Essentials Head Massage Oil Bhringraj
|₹1,450.00
|Indulekha Bringha Oil
|₹432.00
