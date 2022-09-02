Bhringraj powder for hair promotes growth, reduces thinning

Hair has been a symbol of beauty across generations and across cultures. Long, lustrous and shiny hair is what all women love. In men, a thick and soft growth is what men long for. However, the truth remains that hair loss and fall, dull hair and poor rate of regrowth worry us all. There can be a combination of reasons - stress, poor nutritional choices, pollution, among other things.

Every culture responds to such challenges in its own unique way - in Indian culture, we have for long extolled the virtues of regular oiling of hair using some of the most time tested oils, known to Indians. So we have seen our grandmother sing praises about and liberally apply Coconut oil, Almond oil, Mustard oil, Sesame oil on our hair and scalp. In recent times, we have been hearing a lot about a magic herb Bhringraj and a hair oil made from it. Bhringraj finds a mention in Ayurveda too. Having said so, not all of us are comfortable with the idea of oiling our hair. In such cases, the best option is to go for a powder, which can then be applied as a paste on hair and scalp. Take to this powder as it packs in many benefits for hair - delaying graying, arresting hair fall and dandruff and boosting hair growth.

INDUS VALLEY Organic Bhringraj Powder

This powder offers much help to all those struggling with a host of hair issues - hair loss, dandruff and hair thinning. Make a paste using water and apply it on hair. What this paste does is works on reducing dandruff, delays early greying, arrests hair fall and thinning. It also encourages hair regrowth. This powder is free of preservatives and additives.