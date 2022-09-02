Biotin capsules for hair: They boost hair health, increase Keratin production

Hair health is one aspect of overall health that we bother about all the time. It is perhaps just as important as our skincare regime. Any hair related issue may not trouble us as much as say blood pressure or diabetes, but it is definitely very important for one's self esteem. Hair fall, dull hair, greying trouble women while men are more concerned with hair fall resulting in baldness and greying.

In our culture, as is perhaps the practice in all age-old cultures, the focus has been on oiling the hair well and massaging the scalp routinely to augment hair growth. We have also been advised to eat food that is good for hair like fish and nuts like Walnut and Almonds. Having fish, for instance, is not always a preferred way as fish-eating is not a part of many cultures and preparing them too can get cumbersome for many. Incidentally, both these above-mentioned edible products are rich in a particular ingredient that works like magic for hair growth - Biotin or vitamin B7.

In more recent times, tablets and capsules have made their entry which help us get our share of Biotin without much fuss or bother. Biotin is known to augment Keratin (a type of protein) production in hair and increase the rate of follicle growth. Biotin, also known as Vitamin H or B7, is a water-soluble B-vitamin involved in a wide range of metabolic processes, primarily related to the breaking down of fats, carbohydrates and amino acids. Its deficiency may cause hair thinning, skin issues and fatigue. Hair loss is one of the commonest symptoms.

Now, if you are looking for options then, Amazon can be an ideal choice to check out for Biotin capsules for hair. We have curated a list. Do take a look.

Swisse Biotin+ with Nicotinamide

The primary function of these tablets is to boost Keratin levels in hair, reduce hair loss and promote regrowth. Other than Biotin, these tablets also contain Rose Hip Extract, Chamomile, Nicotinamide, vitamin C and zinc - all of which work on nourishing not just the hair but skin and nails as well. It is the presence of Nicotinamide 18 mg that boosts keratin levels.