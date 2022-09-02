Sign out
Biotin capsules for hair: They boost hair health, increase Keratin production

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Sep 02, 2022 13:29 IST

Hair care is all about rectifying all aspects of hair that have gone wrong like dull hair and hair fall. Helping that process is Biotin. Read on to know more.

Biotin capsules for hair restore a host of vitals for hair and scalp. 

Hair health is one aspect of overall health that we bother about all the time. It is perhaps just as important as our skincare regime. Any hair related issue may not trouble us as much as say blood pressure or diabetes, but it is definitely very important for one's self esteem. Hair fall, dull hair, greying trouble women while men are more concerned with hair fall resulting in baldness and greying.

In our culture, as is perhaps the practice in all age-old cultures, the focus has been on oiling the hair well and massaging the scalp routinely to augment hair growth. We have also been advised to eat food that is good for hair like fish and nuts like Walnut and Almonds. Having fish, for instance, is not always a preferred way as fish-eating is not a part of many cultures and preparing them too can get cumbersome for many. Incidentally, both these above-mentioned edible products are rich in a particular ingredient that works like magic for hair growth - Biotin or vitamin B7.

In more recent times, tablets and capsules have made their entry which help us get our share of Biotin without much fuss or bother. Biotin is known to augment Keratin (a type of protein) production in hair and increase the rate of follicle growth. Biotin, also known as Vitamin H or B7, is a water-soluble B-vitamin involved in a wide range of metabolic processes, primarily related to the breaking down of fats, carbohydrates and amino acids. Its deficiency may cause hair thinning, skin issues and fatigue. Hair loss is one of the commonest symptoms.

Now, if you are looking for options then, Amazon can be an ideal choice to check out for Biotin capsules for hair. We have curated a list. Do take a look.

Swisse Biotin+ with Nicotinamide

The primary function of these tablets is to boost Keratin levels in hair, reduce hair loss and promote regrowth. Other than Biotin, these tablets also contain Rose Hip Extract, Chamomile, Nicotinamide, vitamin C and zinc - all of which work on nourishing not just the hair but skin and nails as well. It is the presence of Nicotinamide 18 mg that boosts keratin levels. 

Swisse Biotin+ with Nicotinamide (to Boost Keratin Levels, Reduce Hair Loss and Promote Regrowth) & Rose Hips + Vitamin C For Healthy Hair, Skin & Nails For Both Men & Women (30 Tablets)
24% off
759 999
Buy now

HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin

This supplement is meant to promote hair growth and give strong hair. Each bottle contains 90 Biotin tablets. This vitamin B7 dietary supplement helps improve hair thickness and volume. It stimulates Keratin production to help make the hair stronger and reduce hair fall. These tablets also support nail and skin health.

HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin 10000mcg, Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness, 90 Biotin Tablets
29% off
499 699
Buy now

Carbamide Forte Biotin

These tablets packs a lot of benefits for hair, skin and nail - you can expect strong hair, augments faster hair growth and repairs hair fall. These tablets may help nourish hair roots and accelerate growth. You can also get strong nails and expect glowing skin and wrinkle-free face. It also contains Amla, Brahmi and Bamboo extracts. These bottle has 90 tablets.

Carbamide Forte Biotin for Hair Growth with Amla, Brahmi & Bamboo Extract - 90 Veg Tablets
51% off
393 795
Buy now

DOYO Biotin Softgel Capsules

This supplement is meant to augment hair growth, give strong hair and glowing skin. It also fights nail brittleness. Other than vitamin B7, it also contains vitamin E, vitamin D3, vitamin, multivitamin, vitamin D, B12. But you must also know is that this is a non vegetarian supplement. It is also meant for adults.

DOYO Biotin Softgel Capsules, Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness
90% off
49 499
Buy now

OZiva Plant Based Biotin Xtra

This is a pack of 60 capsules and is a great option for hair regeneration, repair and growth. This supplement is made using a special blend of biotin and Keratin builders - it has Seszenbio (it helps improve hair quality by stimulating Keratin production), Aloe Vera (it helps repair damaged scalp-cells and reduces weakening and hair breakage) and Hibiscus (it supports Keratin building and nourishes hair follicles).

OZiva Plant Based Biotin Xtra, 60 Capsules | Biotin Capsules for Hair Regeneration, Repair & Growth| 7000+ mcg Biotin with Keratin Builder, Sesbania Agati, Aloe Vera
16% off
545 649
Buy now

