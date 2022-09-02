Biotin capsules for hair: They boost hair health, increase Keratin production

Summary:
Hair health is one aspect of overall health that we bother about all the time. It is perhaps just as important as our skincare regime. Any hair related issue may not trouble us as much as say blood pressure or diabetes, but it is definitely very important for one's self esteem. Hair fall, dull hair, greying trouble women while men are more concerned with hair fall resulting in baldness and greying.
In our culture, as is perhaps the practice in all age-old cultures, the focus has been on oiling the hair well and massaging the scalp routinely to augment hair growth. We have also been advised to eat food that is good for hair like fish and nuts like Walnut and Almonds. Having fish, for instance, is not always a preferred way as fish-eating is not a part of many cultures and preparing them too can get cumbersome for many. Incidentally, both these above-mentioned edible products are rich in a particular ingredient that works like magic for hair growth - Biotin or vitamin B7.
In more recent times, tablets and capsules have made their entry which help us get our share of Biotin without much fuss or bother. Biotin is known to augment Keratin (a type of protein) production in hair and increase the rate of follicle growth. Biotin, also known as Vitamin H or B7, is a water-soluble B-vitamin involved in a wide range of metabolic processes, primarily related to the breaking down of fats, carbohydrates and amino acids. Its deficiency may cause hair thinning, skin issues and fatigue. Hair loss is one of the commonest symptoms.
Now, if you are looking for options then, Amazon can be an ideal choice to check out for Biotin capsules for hair. We have curated a list. Do take a look.
Swisse Biotin+ with Nicotinamide
The primary function of these tablets is to boost Keratin levels in hair, reduce hair loss and promote regrowth. Other than Biotin, these tablets also contain Rose Hip Extract, Chamomile, Nicotinamide, vitamin C and zinc - all of which work on nourishing not just the hair but skin and nails as well. It is the presence of Nicotinamide 18 mg that boosts keratin levels.
HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin
This supplement is meant to promote hair growth and give strong hair. Each bottle contains 90 Biotin tablets. This vitamin B7 dietary supplement helps improve hair thickness and volume. It stimulates Keratin production to help make the hair stronger and reduce hair fall. These tablets also support nail and skin health.
Carbamide Forte Biotin
These tablets packs a lot of benefits for hair, skin and nail - you can expect strong hair, augments faster hair growth and repairs hair fall. These tablets may help nourish hair roots and accelerate growth. You can also get strong nails and expect glowing skin and wrinkle-free face. It also contains Amla, Brahmi and Bamboo extracts. These bottle has 90 tablets.
DOYO Biotin Softgel Capsules
This supplement is meant to augment hair growth, give strong hair and glowing skin. It also fights nail brittleness. Other than vitamin B7, it also contains vitamin E, vitamin D3, vitamin, multivitamin, vitamin D, B12. But you must also know is that this is a non vegetarian supplement. It is also meant for adults.
OZiva Plant Based Biotin Xtra
This is a pack of 60 capsules and is a great option for hair regeneration, repair and growth. This supplement is made using a special blend of biotin and Keratin builders - it has Seszenbio (it helps improve hair quality by stimulating Keratin production), Aloe Vera (it helps repair damaged scalp-cells and reduces weakening and hair breakage) and Hibiscus (it supports Keratin building and nourishes hair follicles).
|Product
|Price
|Swisse Biotin+ with Nicotinamide
|₹999.00
|HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin
|₹699.00
|Carbamide Forte Biotin
|₹795.00
|DOYO Biotin Softgel Capsules
|₹499.00
|OZiva Plant Based Biotin Xtra
|₹649.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.