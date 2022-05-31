Story Saved
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Biotin for nail growth: Say goodbye to brittle nails

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on May 31, 2022 19:20 IST
Summary:

Biotin supplement for nail growth promotes strong and healthy nails. Read on to see our picks for you.  

Biotin for nail growth can help you get strong nails.

Do you cut your nails short often because they are brittle and you're afraid they will break and cause you hurt? Well then you need to start taking biotin supplement that promotes nail growth and healthy nails. Besides, this supplement can have a positive impact on your skin and hair health. The biotin supplements are available in the form of tablets and capsules. Enriched with vital nutrients and antioxidants, these supplements can improve the health of your nails over time. Your dream of flaunting long and healthy nails can be realised with biotin supplement.

There are many options available online. To help you with options, we have rounded up some of them in the list below. Some of them are available in flavoured form while others come unflavoured. You can also either opt for vegetarian formulations or go for non-vegetarian ones. Scroll through our list of options and take your pick which include a mix of all.

Price of biotin supplement for nail growth at a glance:

Biotin supplement for nail growthPrice
 INLIFE Biotin Supplement for Nails  539.00
Halesaga Biotin - Hair Skin Nails Supplement  399.00
 Ace Nutrimony Biotin Gummies 959.00 
 DR. MOREPEN Biotin+  699.00
 HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin G  799.00

INLIFE Biotin Supplement for Nails
This pack of Biotin supplement is good to promote nail and hair growth. Available in the form of tablets, it is made from unique combination of Biotin, Soya Isoflavones, Grape seed extract, protein hydrolysate, antioxidants and essential vitamins and minerals. It also contains the goodness of vitamin B17 and 18 amino acids which boost the health of nails. It is a non-vegetarian formulation that is also unflavoured.

cellpic
INLIFE Biotin Supplement for Hair Growth, Hair Skin Nails Vitamins for Women Men, with Protein Hydrolysate, Soya Isoflavone & Grape Seed Extract, Supports Hair Fall & Healthier Skin - 60 Tablets
55% off
Rs 539 Rs 1,199
Buy now

Halesaga Biotin - Hair Skin Nails Supplement

The primary component in these tablets is vitamin B complex. It contains Biotin, Bhringraj, Calcium pantothenate, Niacinamide and vitamin b7 dietary supplement that helps enhance the health of your nail, hair and skin. The goodness of 16 vital nutrients, including vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, present in this formulation helps grow nails fast and healthy. It also results in radiant-looking skin and strengthen hair.

cellpic
Halesaga Biotin for Hair Growth - Hair Skin Nails Supplement to Prevent Hair Fall , Skin Health and Nails , Plant Based Biotin Tablets for Women & Men , Essential Vitamin B7 Vital Supplement - 60 Tablet
56% off
Rs 399 Rs 899
Buy now

Ace Nutrimony Biotin Gummies
This pack of 160 Biotin gummies is good for your nails, hair and skin, It is a gluten-free, soy-free, gelatine-free and egg-free formulation that support nail strength and prevent formation of brittle nails. It is also devoid of artificial colours and results in improved skin texture and strong hair. Anyone above 18 years of age can consume these gummies.

cellpic
Ace Nutrimony Biotin Gummies for Hair, Skin & Nail | Balanced Beauty Gummies For Hair Growth|Reduce Hair Fall with Sugar Free 14 Vitamins & Minerals | Vitamin C,Zinc,Folic Acid (Pack of 1,60 Gummies)
20% off
Rs 959 Rs 1,200
Buy now

HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin G
This pack of 60 gummies prove to be good for hair, skin and nail health. Available in a delicious strawberry flavour. It contains the goodness of both Biotin and Zinc that help in making hair and nails strong. Say goodbye to brittle nails, as these gummies come packed with antioxidants, vitamins C and E. Vegan and gluten-free, this formulation has no added sugar, preservatives and artificial colours.

cellpic
HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin Hair Gummies for Healthier Hair, Skin, and Nails - 60-Day Pack - Contains Zinc, Vitamin C, A, and E, Vegan, Gluten Free, No Added Sugar - Strawberry Flavour
27% off
Rs 799 Rs 1,099
Buy now

DR. MOREPEN Biotin+

This pack of 60 tablets is made from the goodness of Amla extracts, Biotin, Hyaluronic acid, Amino acids and other collagen supporters that promote healthy and strong nails. Besides, it is also beneficial in reducing the early signs of ageing like fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, pores, pigmentation and sagging. A powerhouse of antioxidants, these tablets promote growth of nails and maintain their health.

cellpic
DR. MOREPEN Biotin+ for Hair Growth, Glowing Skin & Healthy Nails | With Multivitamins, Amino Acids, Natural Extract of Amla, Turmeric & Green Tea, Bhringraj & Brahmi - 60 Tablets (Single)
30% off
Rs 699 Rs 999
Buy now

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

