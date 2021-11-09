Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bleach your skin to get an even tone and glowy skin

From getting rid of the adamant suntan to fighting dead skin cells, bleach does it all and quite effectively.
Bleach helps get rid of suntan, dead skin cells, and more.(Pexels)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 11:39 AM IST
By Shreya Garg

Bleaching one's skin has a lot of benefits. From getting rid of the adamant suntan to fighting dead skin cells, bleach does it all and quite effectively. It gives your skin a much-needed boost and results in a glowy and heathy skin in no time. It also helps treat uneven skin tone, a common problem troubling many of us. To help you find the right bleach products, we have curated a list below to save you time. Take a look:1. Oxylife Natural Radiance 5 Creme Bleach With Active Oxygen, 126 g

Using patented German technology, this bleach helps give your skin a healthy boost of active oxygen. This is your one-stop solution to fight suntan, dullness, uneven skin tone, dark spots and dead skin cells. In just 15 minutes, you can get a glowy and fresh face. It helps brighten your skin and keep it nourished.

2. VLCC Insta Glow Gold Bleach

It helps bleach your facial hair so that it matches your skin tone perfectly. It results in radiating and glowing skin. It is suitable for all skin types and comes along with a pre bleach cream, bleach cream, powder activator and post bleach pack.3. Fem Fairness Naturals Saffron Bleach, 314.4 Gm

This bleach is infused with the goodness of vitamin E, Saffron and milk. It works wonders in bringing about a luminous glow on skin. It helps remove dead cells and brightens skin tone. It contains no added ammonia, and therefore safe for  use.4. O3+ Meladerm Vitamin C Gel Bleach

This bleach boosts skin health, as it is enriched with ammonia pursulphate, which works like a sponge to retain hydration level. It helps brighten and lighten the skin tone without drying one's skin. It is peroxide-free. Hence, it is absolutely safe to use and causes no irritation. It is developed by dermatologists and formulated after due research.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

skincare
