Bleach your skin to get an even tone and glowy skin

Bleaching one's skin has a lot of benefits. From getting rid of the adamant suntan to fighting dead skin cells, bleach does it all and quite effectively. It gives your skin a much-needed boost and results in a glowy and heathy skin in no time. It also helps treat uneven skin tone, a common problem troubling many of us. To help you find the right bleach products, we have curated a list below to save you time.



Take a look:





1. Oxylife Natural Radiance 5 Creme Bleach With Active Oxygen, 126 g

B00TU47WEO

Using patented German technology, this bleach helps give your skin a healthy boost of active oxygen. This is your one-stop solution to fight suntan, dullness, uneven skin tone, dark spots and dead skin cells. In just 15 minutes, you can get a glowy and fresh face. It helps brighten your skin and keep it nourished.

2. VLCC Insta Glow Gold Bleach

B006LXD3LI

It helps bleach your facial hair so that it matches your skin tone perfectly. It results in radiating and glowing skin. It is suitable for all skin types and comes along with a pre bleach cream, bleach cream, powder activator and post bleach pack.



3. Fem Fairness Naturals Saffron Bleach, 314.4 Gm

B00UFT6PP0

This bleach is infused with the goodness of vitamin E, Saffron and milk. It works wonders in bringing about a luminous glow on skin. It helps remove dead cells and brightens skin tone. It contains no added ammonia, and therefore safe for use.



4. O3+ Meladerm Vitamin C Gel Bleach

B071FCYGWN

This bleach boosts skin health, as it is enriched with ammonia pursulphate, which works like a sponge to retain hydration level. It helps brighten and lighten the skin tone without drying one's skin. It is peroxide-free. Hence, it is absolutely safe to use and causes no irritation. It is developed by dermatologists and formulated after due research.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

