Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Shop Now / Health And Beauty / Blush palette is a must-have makeup essential to get flawless look
health and beauty

Blush palette is a must-have makeup essential to get flawless look

Blush palettes are every woman's favourite and are available in interesting and soothing shades. Read on to check out our top picks.
A blush palette is needed to add a flush of colour to your cheeks.(Pexels)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 01:59 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

Your vanity kit without a blush palette is incomplete. A beauty essential, a touch of bush on your skin makes it look more radiant and luminous. A good blush blends easily into the skin and helps improve its texture. There are many blush palettes available on Amazon. We have rounded up a few from renowned brands for your perusal. All the listed blush palettes consist of lightweight formulations and are super easy to apply. They are made from enriching ingredients which give skin a natural-looking glow. Absolutely safe to use, the palettes consist of interesting shades and have the power to uplift your face in a jiffy. Also, they are all suitable for long wear and will last you through the day. Interested to add some really cool palettes to your makeup essentials and get flawless makeup look? Then without wasting a second, scroll down and take a look at the palettes consisting of soothing shades available on Amazon. 1. Swiss Beauty Ultra Blush Palette, Face MakeUp, Multicolor-02, 16g

This blush palette from Swiss Beauty consists of several beautiful shades. The blush powder glides smoothly across the skin and leave it with a luminous glow. The formulations are all lightweight and blend easily into the skin. Made of high-quality ingredients, the palette makes for an ideal makeup product. 2. Kiro Glow-On Blush Duo, Classic Coral & Perfect Pink, 9 g

RELATED STORIES

This blush palette consists of soothing colours with a silky smooth finish. They blend easily into the skin and give skin a natural-looking glow. Suitable for long wear, this formulation is also lightweight and easy to apply. Enriched with the goodness of Calendula oil and Rosehip oil, it helps in improving the appearance of texture of skin. It is 100% vegan and devoid of toxins and parabens.  3. Imagic PROfessional cosmetics 6 COLOR TOUCH BLUSH PALETTE

This palette consists of six striking colours. They are suitable for long wear and are rich in pigment. They make your skin look glowing and luminous and are fade-proof and smudge-proof formulations. 4. MARS 6 In 1 Blusher Palette (Shade-01)

This blush palette consists of six subtle and vibrant shades. Its make skin look more luminous and rosy. All the formulations are long-lasting and blend easily into the skin. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
skin-care-online
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP