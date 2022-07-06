Sign out
Body lotions for dry skin pamper and soothe skin 

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jul 06, 2022 15:59 IST

Body lotions for dry skin come packed with ingredients rich in moisturising properties. Read on to see our top picks.

Body lotion for dry skin keeps skin supple and moisturised.

Pampering your skin will show results not just in the form of supple and glowing skin, but also you will feel good about yourself. We all now dry skin woes can be really bothersome. Nobody like dull and flaky skin. If you're looking for ways to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised at all times, then body lotions that are formulated for dry skin can make for a good option. They come with packed with the goodness of ingredients that have nourishing and moisturising properties. Applying the lotion on your body will give you soft and supple skin. It will lock in the moisture in your skin, prevent water loss, repair your skin barrier and prevent collagen breakdown.

For all these benefits and more, scroll through our list of options below. They all are body lotions that cater to dry skin type. What's more is they are non-sticky formulations that get easily absorbed into the skin.

Nivea Aloe Vera Gel Body Lotion
This body lotion from Nivea comes with the goodness of natural Aloe Vera extract. It can be applied on the whole body and has nourishing benefits. A non-sticky formula, it keeps skin hydrated for a good 24 hours and gets absorbed fast into the the skin. Suitable for all skin types, including the dry skin, it makes for a good option.

NIVEA Aloe Vera Gel Body lotions, Refreshing Care for 24H hydration, Non-Sticky & fast absorbing Body lotion for fresh and healthy skin, 390 ml
25% off
361 479
Buy now

Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Serum

It comes packed with the goodness of Vitamin E and keeps skin moisturised and supple. Especially suited for dry skin, this rich and creamy body lotion can help give a boost for parched skin. It helps in repairing the skin barrier and prevents collagen breakdown. Dermatologically tested, it has a soothing effect on skin and results in shiny and glowing skin.

Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Serum, 300 ml - Body Lotion for Dry Skin - Deeply Hydrates and moisturizes- with 10 X Vitamin E - Repairs Skin for Lasting Glow - Dermatologist Tested
13% off
390 449
Buy now

The Man Company Body Lotion
Enriched with the goodness of Oat and Wheat germ extracts, this lightweight moisturiser is non-sticky, non-greasy and gets absorbed quickly into the skin. Rich in essential oils and antioxidants, it has a pleasant aroma and helps slow down the signs of ageing. It supports skin barrier and has a long-lasting fragrance. Besides, it is free from SLS and paraben.

The Man Company Body Lotion For Extra Dry Skin / Oats & Wheat Germ Extract / 24 Hours Moisturising / Makes Skin Soft & Supple / Anti-oxidant / Absorbs Quickly / Rejuvenates & Uplifts / SLS & Paraben-Free - 300 ml
29% off
354 499
Buy now

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Moisturizer

This body lotion from Neutrogena has deep moistursing qualities. Suited for dry skin, it is made from skin-friendly ingredients. A glycerin-rich formulation, it is non-greasy and keeps the skin hydrated for long hours. It also locks in the required amount of moisture for long hours. It helps reduce water loss and maintains water in the skin. Besides, it is dermatologically tested.

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Moisturizer For Dry Skin 24 Hour Moisturization , 250ml
10% off
540 600
Buy now

Creme 21 Body Lotion
This body lotion for dry skin is cruelty free. It makes skin soft and supple and is a non-sticky and non-greasy formulation. The goodness of vitamins and Aloe Vera present in it keeps the skin hydrated and moisturised for long hours. It also protects the skin from the harmful effects of environment. Besides, it is free from parabens, sulphates, silicones and microplastics.

Creme 21 Body Lotion for Dry Skin| Enriched with Aloe Vera & Vitamin E | 400 ml
40% off
239 399
Buy now

Price of body lotions for dry skin at a glance:

Body lotions for dry skinPrice

Creme 21 Body Lotion

 399.00
Nivea Aloe Vera Gel Body Lotion 479.00
Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Serum 449.00
The Man Company Body Lotion 499.00
Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Moisturizer 600.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

