Body lotions for dry skin pamper and soothe skin 

Body lotion for dry skin keeps skin supple and moisturised.

Pampering your skin will show results not just in the form of supple and glowing skin, but also you will feel good about yourself. We all now dry skin woes can be really bothersome. Nobody like dull and flaky skin. If you're looking for ways to keep your skin hydrated and moisturised at all times, then body lotions that are formulated for dry skin can make for a good option. They come with packed with the goodness of ingredients that have nourishing and moisturising properties. Applying the lotion on your body will give you soft and supple skin. It will lock in the moisture in your skin, prevent water loss, repair your skin barrier and prevent collagen breakdown.



For all these benefits and more, scroll through our list of options below. They all are body lotions that cater to dry skin type. What's more is they are non-sticky formulations that get easily absorbed into the skin.



Nivea Aloe Vera Gel Body Lotion

This body lotion from Nivea comes with the goodness of natural Aloe Vera extract. It can be applied on the whole body and has nourishing benefits. A non-sticky formula, it keeps skin hydrated for a good 24 hours and gets absorbed fast into the the skin. Suitable for all skin types, including the dry skin, it makes for a good option.

Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Serum



It comes packed with the goodness of Vitamin E and keeps skin moisturised and supple. Especially suited for dry skin, this rich and creamy body lotion can help give a boost for parched skin. It helps in repairing the skin barrier and prevents collagen breakdown. Dermatologically tested, it has a soothing effect on skin and results in shiny and glowing skin.

The Man Company Body Lotion

Enriched with the goodness of Oat and Wheat germ extracts, this lightweight moisturiser is non-sticky, non-greasy and gets absorbed quickly into the skin. Rich in essential oils and antioxidants, it has a pleasant aroma and helps slow down the signs of ageing. It supports skin barrier and has a long-lasting fragrance. Besides, it is free from SLS and paraben.

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Moisturizer



This body lotion from Neutrogena has deep moistursing qualities. Suited for dry skin, it is made from skin-friendly ingredients. A glycerin-rich formulation, it is non-greasy and keeps the skin hydrated for long hours. It also locks in the required amount of moisture for long hours. It helps reduce water loss and maintains water in the skin. Besides, it is dermatologically tested.

Creme 21 Body Lotion

This body lotion for dry skin is cruelty free. It makes skin soft and supple and is a non-sticky and non-greasy formulation. The goodness of vitamins and Aloe Vera present in it keeps the skin hydrated and moisturised for long hours. It also protects the skin from the harmful effects of environment. Besides, it is free from parabens, sulphates, silicones and microplastics.

Price of body lotions for dry skin at a glance:

Body lotions for dry skin Price Creme 21 Body Lotion ₹ 399.00 Nivea Aloe Vera Gel Body Lotion ₹ 479.00 Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Serum ₹ 449.00 The Man Company Body Lotion ₹ 499.00 Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Body Moisturizer ₹ 600.00