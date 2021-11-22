Body mists are great to invigorate one's senses and easy on the pocket

Women, do you have a penchant for fragrances? Most of you will nod your head in the affirmative. However, are you left feeling wistful at the thought of buying a decent-smelling perfume, because they cost too much? If yes, then body mists are the one for you.

You can bask in the pleasant and refreshing fragrance all day long without really burning a hole in your pocket. Body mists are not long-lasting when compared to perfumes, however they are pocket-friendly. The best part is they can be carried anywhere, as they occupy much storage room. To fight bad odour and keep yourself upbeat, you can use the body mist on you multiple times in a day.



To help make you buying decision easy, we have prepared a list of body mists for women with alluring fragrances for you. Take a look.





1. Fogg Fragrant Body Spray For Women Paradise, 150ml

This feel-good and floral fragrance lasts longer and acts as a catalyst to keep one's mood in check. It has a feminine whiff and a refreshing aroma. It will not only effectively keep body odour at bay, but also keep one feeling fresh and upbeat.





2. Layer'r Wottagirl French Peony Body Splash for Women, 135ml

The crafty concoction of lily, rose, lavender bergamot and others, the floral notes of this body mist is likely to invigorate your senses and have a long-lasting impact. What makes this a perfect pick is rich woody scents of cedarwood and musk. An irresistible feminine fragrance, this body mist also helps enhance one's poise.



3. Jovan White Musk Body Spray For Women, 150ml

This body spray has an enchanting fragrance that will help you cast a stellar impression on whosoever you meet on the go. It is 100% genuine product from Spain, is skin-friendly and helps keep body odour at bay.



4. Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Body Mist, 150ml

Kickstart your day by spraying this body mist and be sure to feel rejuvenated and fresh in instants. This Aloe-infused formulation has an offbeat and an invigorating fragrance. It is 100% vegan and free from parabens, sulphates, phthalates and silicones. It comes in a stunning packaging and can be carried everywhere since it does not take much storage room.



