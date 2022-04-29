Sign out
Body spray for men is the answer to feeling fresh this summer

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Apr 29, 2022 13:32 PM UTC

Body sprays come infused with pleasant fragrances that help one to feel fresh and lively throughout the day. Read on to see our picks.
Body sprays fill one with freshness and uplift one's confidence.

The sweltering heat can really dampen the spirits, making us feel irritable and deprived of energy. One of the ways to keep one’s mood in check is to spritz body spray on oneself. These sprays come infused with enchanting fragrances that keep one smelling fresh for long hours. Some of them also come packed with antibacterial properties and take the problem of body odour head on. It also works wonders for one’s confidence, as a refreshed mind always fills one with positive thoughts. So, whether you’re commuting from one place to another, or working for long hours at office, keeping body sprays with you is always a wise option.

We navigated through an array of body sprays for men available online. To help you make a selection, we have curated a list of our favourite picks below. All formulations come in travel-friendly size. So, spritz the summer blues away with body sprays. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.

Park Avenue Tranquil
This Park Avenue body spray for men has notes of Bergamot, Cardamom and Patchouli. It comes with freshness lock technology that ensures eight hours of long-lasting fragrance. Suitable for all skin types, it comes packed with anti-bacterial properties. Besides, it is skin-friendly and also fights body odour.

Park Avenue Tranquil Stay Calm Fragrance Body Spray For Men, 150ml
Fogg Marco Body Spray 
This body spray for men from Fogg comes infused with a refreshing fragrance. It is a skin-friendly formulation and one that lasts for long. It is effective in combating body odour and its scent can have an invigorating effect on one’s senses.

Fogg Marco Body Spray For Men, 150ml
Layer'r Shot Black Noir and Alpine Fresh
This body spray for men has a long-lasting fragrance. With notes of Lime, Bergamot, Grapefruit, Lavender, Amber and more, this spray has a pleasant smell that can uplift one’s mood throughout the day. It will beat the summer heat and its enchanting fragrance will keep the summer blues at bay.

Layer'r Shot Black Noir and Alpine Fresh | Long Lasting Body Spray | Combo Pack of 2 | for Men | 130ml
Lafz Farzad Body Spray
This body spray for men is free from alcohol and paraben. Enriched with Aloe vera extracts and Vetiver oil extracts, it has a pleasant smell and is safe on the skin. It has been dermatologically tested and its soothing fragrance lingers on for long hours.

Lafz Farzad No Alcohol Body Spray For Men, 150 ml
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

