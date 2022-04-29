Body spray for men is the answer to feeling fresh this summer

The sweltering heat can really dampen the spirits, making us feel irritable and deprived of energy. One of the ways to keep one’s mood in check is to spritz body spray on oneself. These sprays come infused with enchanting fragrances that keep one smelling fresh for long hours. Some of them also come packed with antibacterial properties and take the problem of body odour head on. It also works wonders for one’s confidence, as a refreshed mind always fills one with positive thoughts. So, whether you’re commuting from one place to another, or working for long hours at office, keeping body sprays with you is always a wise option.

We navigated through an array of body sprays for men available online. To help you make a selection, we have curated a list of our favourite picks below. All formulations come in travel-friendly size. So, spritz the summer blues away with body sprays. Scroll down to take a look at our picks.



Park Avenue Tranquil

This Park Avenue body spray for men has notes of Bergamot, Cardamom and Patchouli. It comes with freshness lock technology that ensures eight hours of long-lasting fragrance. Suitable for all skin types, it comes packed with anti-bacterial properties. Besides, it is skin-friendly and also fights body odour.