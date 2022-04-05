Body wash for men: Not just cleanses your skin, soothes and tones it too

It is a common practice to have baths at least twice in summer. Sweat and dirt can make life miserable and leave you feeling irritated. While bathing often to wash away polluting agents is a good idea, very often we tend to use too much soap. That can lead to the skin's own protective layer, which contains a mix of oils, fatty acids, and amino acids, getting eroded. That can also result in skin damage including increased dryness, itching, irritation and inflammation.

Hence it is important that while we clean our skin of pollutants, we also take care to ensure our skin retains its natural oils. It is advisable to use a body wash that not only cleanses the skin, but also helps tone it. Many of them also work towards hydrating the skin and restoring its water balance and thereby fighting dryness. Many body washes like the ones that contain coffee work as antioxidants to soothe and nourish the skin as well.

There are a number of such options available online. There is also variety available - some contain coffee, while others come with charcoal extracts. Many others come packed with the goodness of vitamins. Check out our curated list of products and make a choice.

mCaffeine Coffee Body Wash with Vitamin E (300ml) | Deep Cleanses and Hydrates | Daily-Use Shower Gel for Men and Women with Fresh Coffee Aroma | Soap-free

This soap-free body wash comes in the shower gel form and can be used by both men and women. It works by cleaning the body and hydrating the skin as well. It doesn't dry out the skin as it has a skin-friendly pH. It is infused with pure coffee, which is a rich source of antioxidants. This body wash deeply cleanses, tones and soothes the skin. It also contains vitamin E which hydrates, conditions and makes the skin soft and supple. This body wash also has Brazil Nut oil, rich in antioxidants, which moisturizes and softens the skin.

B09H7GDS69

Phy Hydrating Body Wash Set for Men | Set of 4 (Vitamin Sea Body Wash 300 ml + Mountain Rain Body Wash 300 ml + Mintin' It Body Wash 300 ml + Nordic Sunshine Body Wash 300 ml) | Free Set of 2 Loofahs

This sulphate-free body wash gently cleanses your skin without drying it. This vitamin-rich product also hydrates it. This is a 100% vegan product and is also cruelty free. It is available on Amazon in a pack of four. Also part of the pack are two free loofahs.

B09G2RG829

NIVEA Men Body Wash, Active Clean with Active Charcoal, Shower Gel for Body, Face & Hair, 250 ml

This body wash is powered with active charcoal, which helps in removing toxins and bacteria. It provides long-lasting freshness. It gently yet effectively cleanses the skin. What's more is that it comes with a rejuvenating masculine scent.

B00XRJBOBA

Mamaearth Charcoal Body Wash With Charcoal & Mint for Deep Cleansing, Shower Gel For Men – 300 ml

This body wash for men comes with charcoal and mint, both of which help in deep cleaning. Activated charcoal draws out dirt and impurities while mint helps one rejuvenate and refresh. Apart from these, it also contains peppermint, oat and glycerin. It is free of sulfates, parabens, SLS, petroleum, artificial preservatives and colours.

B08WJCFMQY

