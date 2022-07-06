Body washes for women: Aromatic scents that will refresh and rejuvenate By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on Jul 06, 2022





Summary: Body washes that come infused with great fragrances manage to elevate the overall bathing experience. Read on to see our picks in the category.

Body wash with aromatic fragrance help kickstart day on refreshing note.

While most body washes for women help clean away every trace of dirt and impurities, most do not nourish and moisturise the skin. To elevate the bathing experience, it is good to look for a body wash or shower gel that is enriched with hydro-boosting ingredients. Besides, the fragrance of a body wash is also important. Depending on your preference, women should go for formulations that refresh their senses and make them feel lively. A scent has the power to do that, so why not go for the one that helps us to kickstart the day on a lovely note?



There are many formulations available on Amazon. If you've been thinking of replacing your old body wash with a new one that leaves your skin feeling supple and pampered, then our list of picks will come in handy for sure. Scroll down to take a closer look at our options.



1. Biotique Almond Oil Ultra Rich Body Wash

This body wash from Biotique is suitable for normal skin type. It has an alluring scent akin to that of Almonds and is a soap-free formulation. Besides cleansing the skin deeply from layers of impurities and dirt, it also has a nourishing quality about it that makes skin soft and supple after every bath. It forms a rich lather and will elevate the overall bathing experience for sure.

2. Fiama Shower Gel, Bearberry and Blackcurrant



This showel gel from Fiama has an invigorating scent of blackcurrent. It is suitable for normal skin type and cleanses the skin rather well. Besides, it also comes packed with moisturising properties, leaving skin supple and soft after every wash. Its packaging is convenient and the formulations forms a rich lather. You will feel refreshed and lively after every bath.

3. Plum BodyLovin' Shower Gel



This showel gel from Plum is suitable for all skin types. It is a soap-free formulation that is also devoid of sulphate and paraben. Its fragrance is heavenly and refresh your senses. It contains Olive oil and fruit and coconut extracts which help hydrate, moisturise, nourish, soothe and detoxify the skin. It will cleanse away every trace of dirt and leave your skin feeling squeaky clean.

4. Lux Body Wash



This body wash from Lux has a rich Black orchid scent. It comes infused with a long-lasting fragrance that impacts one's senses positively. Enriched with Juniper oil, Orchid oil, essential oils and glycerine, it also nourishes and moisturises the skin. Free from paraben, you'll love using this body wash. Besides, the packaged bottle it comes in is 100% recyclable, making it a rather good option.

5. Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash



This body wash comes enriched with Chamomile extract and 1% Salicylic acid . It deep cleanses the skin and pores effectively, leaving no trace of dirt. You can also get rid of dead skin, thanks to the great exfoliating properties of this formulation. Its aromatic fragrance will prove to be refreshing for your senses and leave you feeling rejuvenated. Besides, it also helps in preventing the formation of acne.

Price of body wash for women at a glance:

Body wash Price Biotique Almond Oil Ultra Rich Body Wash ₹ 199.00 Fiama Shower Gel, Bearberry and Blackcurrant ₹ 399.00 Plum BodyLovin' Shower Gel ₹ 380.00 Lux Body Wash ₹ 380.00 Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash ₹ 349.00