Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Body washes for women: Aromatic scents that will refresh and rejuvenate

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  Published on Jul 06, 2022 19:42 IST
Summary:

Body washes that come infused with great fragrances manage to elevate the overall bathing experience. Read on to see our picks in the category. 

Body wash with aromatic fragrance help kickstart day on refreshing note.

While most body washes for women help clean away every trace of dirt and impurities, most do not nourish and moisturise the skin. To elevate the bathing experience, it is good to look for a body wash or shower gel that is enriched with hydro-boosting ingredients. Besides, the fragrance of a body wash is also important. Depending on your preference, women should go for formulations that refresh their senses and make them feel lively. A scent has the power to do that, so why not go for the one that helps us to kickstart the day on a lovely note?

There are many formulations available on Amazon. If you've been thinking of replacing your old body wash with a new one that leaves your skin feeling supple and pampered, then our list of picks will come in handy for sure. Scroll down to take a closer look at our options.

1. Biotique Almond Oil Ultra Rich Body Wash
This body wash from Biotique is suitable for normal skin type. It has an alluring scent akin to that of Almonds and is a soap-free formulation. Besides cleansing the skin deeply from layers of impurities and dirt, it also has a nourishing quality about it that makes skin soft and supple after every bath. It forms a rich lather and will elevate the overall bathing experience for sure.

Biotique Almond Oil Ultra Rich Body Wash 200ml
145 199
2. Fiama Shower Gel, Bearberry and Blackcurrant

This showel gel from Fiama has an invigorating scent of blackcurrent. It is suitable for normal skin type and cleanses the skin rather well. Besides, it also comes packed with moisturising properties, leaving skin supple and soft after every wash. Its packaging is convenient and the formulations forms a rich lather. You will feel refreshed and lively after every bath.

Fiama Shower Gel, Bearberry and Blackcurrant, 500ml
314 399
3. Plum BodyLovin' Shower Gel

This showel gel from Plum is suitable for all skin types. It is a soap-free formulation that is also devoid of sulphate and paraben. Its fragrance is heavenly and refresh your senses. It contains Olive oil and fruit and coconut extracts which help hydrate, moisturise, nourish, soothe and detoxify the skin. It will cleanse away every trace of dirt and leave your skin feeling squeaky clean.

Plum BodyLovin' Hawaiian Rumba Shower Gel (Body Wash) | All Skin Types | Beachy/Aqua | 100% Vegan | Suitable for Winters
342 380
4. Lux Body Wash

This body wash from Lux has a rich Black orchid scent. It comes infused with a long-lasting fragrance that impacts one's senses positively. Enriched with Juniper oil, Orchid oil, essential oils and glycerine, it also nourishes and moisturises the skin. Free from paraben, you'll love using this body wash. Besides, the packaged bottle it comes in is 100% recyclable, making it a rather good option.

Lux Body Wash Fragrant Skin Black Orchid Scent & Juniper Oil SuperSaver XL Pump Bottle with Long Lasting Fragrance, Glycerine, Paraben Free, Extra Foam, 750 ml
280.5 380
5. Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash

This body wash comes enriched with Chamomile extract and 1% Salicylic acid . It deep cleanses the skin and pores effectively, leaving no trace of dirt. You can also get rid of dead skin, thanks to the great exfoliating properties of this formulation. Its aromatic fragrance will prove to be refreshing for your senses and leave you feeling rejuvenated. Besides, it also helps in preventing the formation of acne.

Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash 250ml | Helps to Prevent Body Acne & Cleanse Skin | Paraben and SLS free
349
Price of body wash for women at a glance:

Body washPrice
Biotique Almond Oil Ultra Rich Body Wash  199.00
 Fiama Shower Gel, Bearberry and Blackcurrant  399.00
 Plum BodyLovin' Shower Gel   380.00
 Lux Body Wash  380.00
 Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash  349.00 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

