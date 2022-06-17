Sign out
Bookmark these best lip balms for summer

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Jun 17, 2022 13:30 IST

Best lip balms for summer season are those that come with the nourishing goodness of natural ingredients. Read on to see our picks. 

Lip balms are the perfect skincare essential to keep lips nourished and supple.

Dry and chapped lips is a commonplace problem that has an easy quick fix. Lip balms! Yes, these easy to apply formulations come either in the form of stick or semi solid form in tiny bottles to give nourishment to your lips. Enriched with natural ingredients, these formulations have a soothing effect on lips, thanks to anti-inflammatory properties contained in them. They heal cracks and cuts and keep your lips supple for long hours. No matter what age group one belongs to, this skincare essential is one such thing that everyone may need at one point or another. There are tinted formulations also that give your lips a dewy and attractive look.

There are many options available online. We navigated through a sea of them to round up the best lip balms for summer. In the copy below, you will find a bunch of them that will prove to be a boon for the health of your lips. Check it out.

Lakme Lip Love Tinted Lip Balm

This tinted lip balm from Lakme comes in many colour variants like pink, mango, Apricot and so on. It softens and moisturises your lips deeply, providing them with long-lasting care and nourishment. Suitable for normal skin types, this one also comes packed with the goodness of SPF 15 to protect your lips from the harmful and nasty rays of the sun.

Mamaearth Lip Balm

Available in stylish packaging, this lip balm is formulated for kids. It provides 12 hour long nourishment to lips, thanks to the goodness of natural ingredients like Oats, milk and Calendula. It has hydro-boosting properties and helps soothe and heal chapped lips. Besides, this dermatologically tested formulation is also free from sulphates, parabens, SLS, petroleum, artificial preservatives and colours.

The Man Company Lip Balm

This lip balm from The Man Company has soothing and nourishing properties. It has a glossy finish and is suitable for even people with sensitive skin. It makes your lips look plump and supple and keeps them hydrated as well. If you're struggling with chapped and dry lips then trust this formulation to work wonders for them. You will love it. 

SUGAR Cosmetics - Tipsy Lips - Moisturizing Balm

Infused with the goodness of Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E, this lip balm moisturises and renews skin. The Shea butter present in it acts as an anti-inflammatory and has a soothing effect on cracks and cuts. It also contains SPF that safeguards skin against the nasty rays of the sun.

Plum Candy Melts Vegan Lip Balm

This lip balm is enriched with nourishing ingredients like Cocoa butter, Shea butter, Carrot seed oil and Olive oil. A perfectly tinted formulation, it makes your lips look attractive and supple. It is FDA approved and free from mineral oil, SLS and paraben. You can use this all year round to keep your lips moisturised and supple for long durations. 

