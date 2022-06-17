Bookmark these best lip balms for summer

Dry and chapped lips is a commonplace problem that has an easy quick fix. Lip balms! Yes, these easy to apply formulations come either in the form of stick or semi solid form in tiny bottles to give nourishment to your lips. Enriched with natural ingredients, these formulations have a soothing effect on lips, thanks to anti-inflammatory properties contained in them. They heal cracks and cuts and keep your lips supple for long hours. No matter what age group one belongs to, this skincare essential is one such thing that everyone may need at one point or another. There are tinted formulations also that give your lips a dewy and attractive look.

There are many options available online. We navigated through a sea of them to round up the best lip balms for summer. In the copy below, you will find a bunch of them that will prove to be a boon for the health of your lips. Check it out.



Lakme Lip Love Tinted Lip Balm

This tinted lip balm from Lakme comes in many colour variants like pink, mango, Apricot and so on. It softens and moisturises your lips deeply, providing them with long-lasting care and nourishment. Suitable for normal skin types, this one also comes packed with the goodness of SPF 15 to protect your lips from the harmful and nasty rays of the sun.