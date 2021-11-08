BP machines to blood glucose test strips, must-have medical kits at home

In today's times having essential medical equipment and kits ready at home is no longer a luxury. It is a necessity. With high pressure jobs, odd working hours, irregular eating habits and sleep patterns, health issues are bound to crop up. In such scenarios, having reliable medical equipment acquires paramount importance.In case you are looking to invest in some such equipment, here's a list to choose from.

1) Omron HEM 7120 Fully Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

This blood pressure measuring instrument has a fully automatic monitor operating on the oscillometric principle for accurate results. It uses one touch operation technique to measure blood pressure and pulse rate. Apart from measuring blood pressure it also detects irregular heartbeat. It has a body movement indicator and blinks if your systolic or diastolic pressure is outside the standard range (above 135 systolic/85 diastolic mmHg). The instrument comes with 3 years warranty and lifetime support from the company.Price:MRP: ₹2,680.00Price: ₹2,149.002) Hoffen (India) Digital Weighing Scale

This digital and electronic weighing scale has a very basic design but it is high on functionality. It has an LCD screen as its display. It comes in four different colour variants including grey, black, orange and red. It is made of tempered glass and has the capacity to weigh from 2-3 kgs up to 180 kgs. Price:MRP: ₹2,499.00Price: ₹899.003) Dr. Morepen BG-03 Blood Glucose Test Strips

This is an easy-to-use blood glucose testing device. It comes with a testing meter and 50 single-use strips. It requires a minimum sample of blood (0.5 microlitre), that can be extracted using a lancing device provided in the kit. Price:MRP: ₹899.00Price: ₹645.00 4) Kossto Magnetic Back Brace Posture Corrector Therapy Shoulder Belt

This belt helps in posture correction, as it provides strong support to lower back and waist. It also helps in stabilizing the shoulders, chest and back. You can also help correct issues such as hunchback, back pain and tension. This belt is adjustable and lightweight and can be discreet enough to be worn under your shirt or any other dress. Incorrect posture can lead to uneasiness, fatigue, even spinal distortions, nerve damage and other medical conditions. This belt can help in fighting back pain, scoliosis, thoracic outlet syndrome and spondylolisthesis. You can get relief from back pain, bad posture, spine straightening, slouching, rounded shoulders, hunchback, hunching, spinal support, upper back support, and more. It is made of breathable and light neoprene.Price:MRP: ₹1,999.00Price: ₹499.00

