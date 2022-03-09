Brave summer dryness with moisturizers enriched with Cocoa butter

Our skin needs hydration all year round. We may want to believe that dryness is peculiar to winter months, but the truth is the skin needs to be moisturized through the year. Hence the need to keep a good moisturizer handy at all times. And if you are considering on doing so, we would recommend to pick one which is enriched with Cocoa butter.

The reason we need these lotions in the summer is due to the fact that excessive heat leads to dehydration. While drinking ample amount of water and increasing one's overall fluid intake is vital, what is also important is to apply lotions and cream that help retain water in the body.

Amazon has a number of options on its platform which you can consider before making a purchase. Some are from trusted brands such as Vaseline while others are less known but promise to pack a punch. We have curated a list for you. Do take a look.

This lotion can be applied all over the body, resulting in a radiant skin. It absorbs fast to give a non-greasy feel. It is ideal for women and works best for dry skin. It contains 100% pure Cocoa and Shea butter, both are known for revealing skin’s natural glow. It also contains micro-droplets of Vaseline jelly which lock in moisture within.

This lotion is a non-sticky formulation, which means that it is a non-greasy and a quick-absorbing lotion. Its daily application gives you buttery-soft skin all year long. It contains Blueberry fruit extract (works on a cellular level to aid moisture retention), red Aloe Vera that provides extra moisturization, Cocoa and Shea butter improves skin elasticity, while Tasmanian Pepper fruit heals any skin damage. Also it does not contain SLS/SLES, paraben, mineral oil, colour or formaldehyde.

The highlight of this lotion is Cocoa butter. It is lightweight, which means it penetrates deep into skin and nourishes it from within, leaving it soft and light. Cocoa butter is great at moisturizing; it also locks in moisture after using it the first time. This also contains caffeine, which is perfect for detoxifying skin. Cocoa butter also increases skin’s collagen production that keeps it healthier. Caffeine also protects skin against UV damage.

This lotion is a light and soothing moisturizer and is ideally meant for daily use. Formulated in a non-greasy, fast-absorbing way, it provides a base for silky-smooth and soft skin. It is highly suitable for dry skin. Cocoa butter, which is high in fatty acids, forms a protective barrier over the skin to hold in moisture. It also improves elasticity. This lotion is enriched with Olive oil, vitamin E apart from Cocoa butter.

