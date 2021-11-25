Bubble bath isn't about luxury alone, a dip nourishes and detoxifies your skin

How often have you seen it in Hollywood films where the actor is seen enjoying a bath in a tub? Many times, one would guess. What we see actually is the person enjoying a bubble bath, which is essentially filling a bath tub with water and adding foam gel or soap solution to produce rich lather. Dipping one's body into it isn't just a matter of luxury, it can be adapted for therapeutic reasons too.

Called a bubble bath, this bath accessory has, over a period of time, seen many innovations. Bubble baths today come in various combinations - mainly enriched by the goodness of various health-boosting oils. Of course, having a bath tub may be a challenge but, in case, that is not the case, then considering this bath option would be great.

In case, you are planning to try it out, here's a guide that can help:



1) Khadi Pure Herbal Aromatic Bubble Bath With Lavender & Jasmine

This is a herbal aromatic bubble bath with extracts of lavender and jasmine flowers. It is suitable for all skin types and is a unisex product. Each bottle contains 210 ml and package content includes one bottle of bubble bath.



2) Matey Bubble Bath Exhilarated Fun Adventurers For Kids - Matey Molly 500ml

While a tub for adults may still be a fantasy, getting inflatable tubs for children is very much a reality. This bubble bath from Matey is a great way to make bath time fun for your kids. This is a mild and gentle bath option.

3) KHADI NATURAL Ayurvedic Levander Bubble Bath

This Khadi Natural's product is another liquid which is great for cleansing and healing purposes. It's Lavender smell can make the bubble bath experience a mood-uplifting one as well. This product is also suitable for all skin types and is easy to use.



4) Ancient Living Luxury Bath Powder enriched with Organic ingredients

This bubble bath is a blend of a number of Indian herbs, which rejuvenate the body. These include Mudga, Navara, Musta, Vidanga, Ushira, Amalaki, Haritaki, Kasturi Harida, Bakuchi, Shati, Karpooram, Manjishta ,Naranga, Vibhitaki and Sandal fragrance. Apart from cleaning the skin, it also nourishes and detoxifies the body, giving it a beautiful glow. It also enhances complexion.



5) Seychelles Bath Dust Super Bubble bath For Bath Bombs (Pack of 1) 130gm Each, Blue Color

This bubble bath comes in a dust powder form. Using just single spoon in a bath tub can give you froth and bubbles. It is safe for kids and can be used for kids from the age of 5+.



