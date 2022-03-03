Burgundy matte lipsticks are bold, help you stand out in a crowd

Lipsticks and women make the best of friends. There will be very few women who will say that they do not like to apply lipsticks. Nothing gets more basic than lipsticks.

Every woman, no matter how little she knows about makeup, will know about a lipstick. This humble makeup item adds that instant pop of colour and brightens up the face in a flash.

The art of colouring lips has been in vogue for thousands of years. Ancient Sumerian, inhabitants of Indus Valley Civilization, Egyptians and the Chinese are known to have coloured their lips.

The modern invention basically has three components - wax, oil and pigment - wax allows it to spread evenly, pigment give it colour while oil adds moisture.

Among lipsticks, some colours like burgundy never go out of fashion. This dark red-purplish colour, which gets its name from a region in France famous for its wine of this colour, is a classic colour among lipsticks. This one colour should always be a part of your makeup kitty.

B00YJJWCHC

This lipstick has a unique, matte cream formula that gives a non-drying and uncrackable finish. It stays comfortably on your lips through the day. It has a strong hydrating character as it is made from honey nectar and hence glides smoothly while keeping your lips moisturized all day long. It is also highly pigmented, which makes it long-lasting.

B07WC9JY9L

This is a lightweight matte lipstick from Lakmé. One of its principle components is Raspberry seed oil. It comes in a rich matte finish with a high colour pay off (meaning to say it is highly pigmented). It has a smooth and creamy texture.

B076Q7VBKX

This lipstick has buttery matte formula and hence glides seemlessly. As it is highly pigmented, it provides a burst of super-rich colour. It stays for a long period of time, as it is smudge-proof. It work in two ways - moisturizes and improves the lip texture. It contains Shea butter, vitamin E and Jojoba oil.

B07VX6RPQV

This lipstick comes enriched with Vitamin E with high pigmentation. It gives a bold finish and has little feathering or bleeding effects. It is water-resistant and masks the unevenness of lips. Its paraben-free formula stays all day long without fading.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON