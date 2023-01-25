Carry hand sanitisers at all times to keep germs at bay

Hand sanitisers are a formulation that one must keep handy with oneself at all times. The purpose of carrying them with us is to keep germs at a distance. We don't have access to water and soap in every situation. This is where the role of sanitizers comes into play. One must check the alcohol content of a formulation before making a purchase. They come in varying fragrances too. So, choose one that you prefer the most.

Also, we all have encountered sanitisers that leave our hands feeling dry. So, looking for ones that help in keeping skin hydrated and moisturised is a good idea. It should also be non sticky in nature.

Now, if you're thinking where will you find a hand sanitiser that will meet all the aforementioned requirements, then let us tell you that we have it all sorted for you. Below you will find a list of options that will fit the bill perfectly.



Easterly Hand Sanitiser 500ml Spray

This hand sanitiser comes in the form of spray. It contains alcohol, ethanol and glycerol as its active ingredients. It has 80% alcohol content and keeps hands super hydrated at all times. The scent of the formulation is a blend of lemon and lavender. The best part is that it is non-sticky in nature.