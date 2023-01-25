Carry hand sanitisers at all times to keep germs at bay

One must always carry a hand sanitiser with oneself when on the go.

Hand sanitisers are a formulation that one must keep handy with oneself at all times. The purpose of carrying them with us is to keep germs at a distance. We don't have access to water and soap in every situation. This is where the role of sanitizers comes into play. One must check the alcohol content of a formulation before making a purchase. They come in varying fragrances too. So, choose one that you prefer the most. Also, we all have encountered sanitisers that leave our hands feeling dry. So, looking for ones that help in keeping skin hydrated and moisturised is a good idea. It should also be non sticky in nature. Now, if you're thinking where will you find a hand sanitiser that will meet all the aforementioned requirements, then let us tell you that we have it all sorted for you. Below you will find a list of options that will fit the bill perfectly.



Easterly Hand Sanitiser 500ml Spray

This hand sanitiser comes in the form of spray. It contains alcohol, ethanol and glycerol as its active ingredients. It has 80% alcohol content and keeps hands super hydrated at all times. The scent of the formulation is a blend of lemon and lavender. The best part is that it is non-sticky in nature.

SM (SCALLIUM PLUS) Hand Sanitisers (Blue_5Litre_ST-2)

The alcohol content of this hand sanitiser is 80% which is very effective in killing illness-causing germs. It is suitable for use by people with all skin types. The pleasant and lingering scent of lemon and mind is what makes this formulation a good purchase. Also, you don't have to worry about this sanitizer making your hands dry. In fact, this one will keep your skin moisturised. It is non sticky in nature also.

Wellcare Hand Sanitizer Spray Liquid, 5L

The active ingredient present in this bottle of hand sanitiser is Isopropyl alcohol. It is suitable for use both in households and workplaces. The makers claim to make hands squeaky clean from germs in 10 seconds flat. It is non toxic and free from chemicals. It moisturises the hands and keeps them refreshed as well. A non sticky formulation with mild fragrance, this one has an alcohol content of 75% in it.

Just Human 24 Hour Protection Hand Sanitizer spray

Made with 70% ethanol and a proprietary smart molecule, this hand sanitiser comes in the form of a spray. It gives skin 24 hours protection from germs. Carry it with you when out and about. It is a skin friendly formulation and is also safe for use by kids. This one comes in multiple packs of four, two and so on.

PURELL® Advanced Hand Sanitizer 354 mL Table Top Pump Bottle (Pack of 2)

This hand sanitiser comes in a pack of two. It is free from fragrance and happens to kill 99.99% of germs when applied. It has been clinically proven that it does a good job in maintaining skin health. Available in the form of gel, you will love using this one. You can carry this one with you travelling to ensure maximum protection from illness-causing germs.

Price of hand sanitisers at a glance:

Hand santiser Price Easterly Hand Sanitiser 500ml Spray ₹ 500 SM (SCALLIUM PLUS) Hand Sanitisers (Blue_5Litre_ST-2) ₹ 2,500 Wellcare Hand Sanitizer Spray Liquid, 5L ₹ 2,560 Just Human 24 Hour Protection Hand Sanitizer spray ₹ 700 PURELL® Advanced Hand Sanitizer 354 mL Table Top Pump Bottle (Pack of 2) ₹ 1,500