Celebs to commoners, sunscreen is a beauty product favoured by all

If there is one beauty product which has of late assumed great significance, then it has to be sunscreen. From celebrities to commoners, no one can stop from gushing about this ‘miraculous’ product. It is said is a boon for skin health. It is indeed an essential product - one that all of us, no matter our age, must incorporate in our daily skincare regime.

We bring to you a list of sunscreens which are both popular and effective:

1. Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ Sunscreen, 30 ml

B00G7RTYT8

This dermatologically tested, oil-free formulation is suitable for all skin types. With 50+ SPF, it gives adequate protection from the harmful UV rays. It has a non-shiny, matte finish, and keeps your skin supple and soft.

2. Lakme Sun Expert SPF 24 PA++

B009YPV08S

This light, non-sticky, ultramatte lotion blocks up to 97% harmful rays of the sun. It blends easily into the skin, and keeps it moisturised. It also prevents skin from getting tanned, and results in a luminous glow.

3. Sheer Zinc Tinted Sunscreen SPF 50 PA+++, 50g

B08TMFC5BN

This 100% mineral sunscreen consists of Zinc Oxide and Lipochroman. It offers ultraviolet A rays, ultraviolet B rays, infrared protection, all of which forms the best defense against sunburn, premature photoaging and skin cancer (100%). It doesn’t contain mineral oil, sulphate and parabens. Also, it doesn’t leave a white cast.

4. Aroma Magic Aloe Vera Sun Screen Gel, 100ml

B00E966SIY

Infused with the goodness of Vitamin S B5, C, and E, this sunscreen offers natural protection from harmful rays to skin. From preventing visible signs of ageing to lightening the scars, this formulation helps keep your skin hydrated and soft.

