Charcoal powder for teeth: Remove stubborn cigarette marks, get sparkling teeth

Have you ever wondered how despite routinely brushing your teeth twice daily, they still look yellow? Are you a mother with young kids at home and forever bothered about their chocolate-stained yellow teeth? Are you a chain smoker who is always embarrassed about your stained teeth? If these problems plague you, then it is time for you to take to charcoal powder for teeth. What a fancy toothpaste can't do, this humble charcoal powder can do in a jiffy. Be it cigarette stains, tea or coffee or wine marks, you can get rid of them all with charcoal.

Now, in case you are confused about charcoal, well then, let us assure you it is vegan and derived from coconut and is, hence, save to be rubbed on teeth. These are also free of all kinds of toxins and chemicals.

If you are keen then Amazon is a good place to look for them. In case, you are not clear where and how to begin, we have curated a list that you will surely find handy. Take a look.

Honest Choice Teeth Whitening Products

This activated Charcoal powder is good not to just remove cigarette, tea, wine and coffee stains, but it works its magic on dark spots and plaque as well. This activated charcoal powder is safe to use as it is derived from coconut and does not contain any harsh chemicals. It gives amazing whitening with no worry about tooth sensitivity or unpleasant taste. This vegan-friendly powder for teeth is kind to both your teeth as well as the environment. Apart from strengthening your teeth, it also makes gums healthy and strong.