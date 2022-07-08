Story Saved
Friday, Jul 08, 2022
Charcoal powder for teeth: Remove stubborn cigarette marks, get sparkling teeth

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Jul 08, 2022 21:46 IST
Summary:

Charcoal powder has many benefits but chiefly it helps in removing tough marks from teeth, resulting in them getting shiny and white.     

Charcoal powder is a great option for overall oral wellbeing.

Have you ever wondered how despite routinely brushing your teeth twice daily, they still look yellow? Are you a mother with young kids at home and forever bothered about their chocolate-stained yellow teeth? Are you a chain smoker who is always embarrassed about your stained teeth? If these problems plague you, then it is time for you to take to charcoal powder for teeth. What a fancy toothpaste can't do, this humble charcoal powder can do in a jiffy. Be it cigarette stains, tea or coffee or wine marks, you can get rid of them all with charcoal.

Now, in case you are confused about charcoal, well then, let us assure you it is vegan and derived from coconut and is, hence, save to be rubbed on teeth. These are also free of all kinds of toxins and chemicals.

If you are keen then Amazon is a good place to look for them. In case, you are not clear where and how to begin, we have curated a list that you will surely find handy. Take a look.

Honest Choice Teeth Whitening Products

This activated Charcoal powder is good not to just remove cigarette, tea, wine and coffee stains, but it works its magic on dark spots and plaque as well. This activated charcoal powder is safe to use as it is derived from coconut and does not contain any harsh chemicals. It gives amazing whitening with no worry about tooth sensitivity or unpleasant taste. This vegan-friendly powder for teeth is kind to both your teeth as well as the environment. Apart from strengthening your teeth, it also makes gums healthy and strong.

cellpic
Honest Choice Teeth Whitening Products - Activated Charcoal Powder For Teeth Whitening - Enamel safe & Fresh Breathe 50gm
67% off
295 899
Buy now

Healthvit Activated Charcoal Powder for Teeth Whitening

This activated charcoal powder too is derived from coconut shells. It is 100% natural, plant-based and free from any harmful chemical and safe for oral care use. This powder has multiple uses - it removes stains on teeth, fights cavities, prevents tooth decay and strengthens gums and detoxifies mouth. It is capable of removing tough marks left by coffee, wine, cigarette and tea. It is a 100% natural product and contains no toxic elements.

cellpic
Healthvit Activated Charcoal Powder for Teeth Whitening - 20gm | Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder for Fresh Breathe & Enamel Safe Teeth
40% off
180 300
Buy now

Nuerma Science Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder

This charcoal powder also is made from coconut shells and is a 100% vegan whitening powder. It helps in whitening teeth and in removing yellow strains that come over time for people using Gutkha, Paan etc. This powder additionally includes Neem and Tulsi and other herbs, all of which are beneficial to fight germs and bacteria. It also contains Peppermint and Menthol, contained in this powder, makes the mouth fresh and helps in takes the bad breath away.

cellpic
Nuerma Science Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder, 50 GM
44% off
273 489
Buy now

UrbanBotanics Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder

This powder also whitens teeth with the power of activated coconut charcoal. It helps in detoxifying the mouth, removing bad breath and gently polishing away stains quickly and easily. It helps remove stains caused by coffee, wine and other food items. This is a 100% natural product, free from harmful chemicals, artificial flavours and colours. So, now get shiny and gleaming set of teeth in no time.

cellpic
UrbanBotanics® Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder - Enamel Safe Teeth Whitener - Suitable for Sensitive teeth - 100g (Mint Flavor)
18% off
329 399
Buy now

Park Daniel Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder

This charcoal powder is an excellent option for cleaning of sensitive teeth and ensures the removal of all kinds of stains - coffee, tea, tobacco and wine etc. Other than this primary function, this charcoal powder also helps to detoxify your mouth, fight cavities, plaque, bacteria, gingivitis and prevent cavities. It also strengthens enamel, improves gum health and freshens breath. Now, shiny and pearly?? teeth in no time.

cellpic
Park Daniel Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder - Naturally Whiten Teeth, Removes Stains & Removes Bad Breath (50 Gms)
48% off
207 400
Buy now

Price of charcoal powder for teeth at a glance:

ProductPrice
Honest Choice Teeth Whitening Products 899.00
Healthvit Activated Charcoal Powder for Teeth Whitening 300.00
Nuerma Science Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder 489.00
UrbanBotanics® Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder 399.00
Park Daniel Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder 400.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

