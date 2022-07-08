Charcoal powder for teeth: Remove stubborn cigarette marks, get sparkling teeth

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Have you ever wondered how despite routinely brushing your teeth twice daily, they still look yellow? Are you a mother with young kids at home and forever bothered about their chocolate-stained yellow teeth? Are you a chain smoker who is always embarrassed about your stained teeth? If these problems plague you, then it is time for you to take to charcoal powder for teeth. What a fancy toothpaste can't do, this humble charcoal powder can do in a jiffy. Be it cigarette stains, tea or coffee or wine marks, you can get rid of them all with charcoal.
Now, in case you are confused about charcoal, well then, let us assure you it is vegan and derived from coconut and is, hence, save to be rubbed on teeth. These are also free of all kinds of toxins and chemicals.
If you are keen then Amazon is a good place to look for them. In case, you are not clear where and how to begin, we have curated a list that you will surely find handy. Take a look.
Honest Choice Teeth Whitening Products
This activated Charcoal powder is good not to just remove cigarette, tea, wine and coffee stains, but it works its magic on dark spots and plaque as well. This activated charcoal powder is safe to use as it is derived from coconut and does not contain any harsh chemicals. It gives amazing whitening with no worry about tooth sensitivity or unpleasant taste. This vegan-friendly powder for teeth is kind to both your teeth as well as the environment. Apart from strengthening your teeth, it also makes gums healthy and strong.
Healthvit Activated Charcoal Powder for Teeth Whitening
This activated charcoal powder too is derived from coconut shells. It is 100% natural, plant-based and free from any harmful chemical and safe for oral care use. This powder has multiple uses - it removes stains on teeth, fights cavities, prevents tooth decay and strengthens gums and detoxifies mouth. It is capable of removing tough marks left by coffee, wine, cigarette and tea. It is a 100% natural product and contains no toxic elements.
Nuerma Science Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder
This charcoal powder also is made from coconut shells and is a 100% vegan whitening powder. It helps in whitening teeth and in removing yellow strains that come over time for people using Gutkha, Paan etc. This powder additionally includes Neem and Tulsi and other herbs, all of which are beneficial to fight germs and bacteria. It also contains Peppermint and Menthol, contained in this powder, makes the mouth fresh and helps in takes the bad breath away.
UrbanBotanics Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder
This powder also whitens teeth with the power of activated coconut charcoal. It helps in detoxifying the mouth, removing bad breath and gently polishing away stains quickly and easily. It helps remove stains caused by coffee, wine and other food items. This is a 100% natural product, free from harmful chemicals, artificial flavours and colours. So, now get shiny and gleaming set of teeth in no time.
Park Daniel Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder
This charcoal powder is an excellent option for cleaning of sensitive teeth and ensures the removal of all kinds of stains - coffee, tea, tobacco and wine etc. Other than this primary function, this charcoal powder also helps to detoxify your mouth, fight cavities, plaque, bacteria, gingivitis and prevent cavities. It also strengthens enamel, improves gum health and freshens breath. Now, shiny and pearly?? teeth in no time.
|Product
|Price
|Honest Choice Teeth Whitening Products
|₹899.00
|Healthvit Activated Charcoal Powder for Teeth Whitening
|₹300.00
|Nuerma Science Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder
|₹489.00
|UrbanBotanics® Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder
|₹399.00
|Park Daniel Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder
|₹400.00
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.