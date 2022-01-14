Check out our top 5 Ayurvedic ingredients for supple and radiant skin

Are you someone who is a lot into DIY skincare hacks? Then this article is here to guide you what all Ayurvedic ingredients to keep in handy at all times. You may ponder, why Ayurvedic? Well, Ayurvedic ingredients have been tried and tested and offer a host of benefits for skin and hair health. They work like magic and result in glowing and radiant skin. Many people swear by them and the best part is you can see the results manifest in no time. Some of the most hailed ingredients with a plethora of benefits to offer are Mulethi powder, Multani mitti, Cinnamon powder, Moringa and Manjistha powders. All of them help in giving your skin a new lease of life. From improving the skin complexion, reducing the blemishes and dark spots to keeping your skin hydrated and nourished, the benefits are literally too many to list down and to ignore.For a beautiful skin everyday, you must keep the aforementioned ingredients handy at all times. To help you get them right away, we have prepared a list below. Check it out and add all the items to your cart.

1. Jain Yastimadhu (Mulethi) Powder

It contains pure licorice (scientific name being glycerrhiza glabra) powder. It is hailed by skincare enthusiasts, as it helping in lightening the complexion of the skin, reduces the appearance of blemishes and scars, keeps skin hydrated and plumper and also helps treat inflammation on skin. It is an ingredient often used in skincare DIY recipes. Therefore, you must keep it handy.2. Herb Essential Pure Herbal Multani Mitti (Bentonite Clay) Powder

It has a fragrance akin to that of rose and is known for it cleansing properties and making skin smooth. Multani mitti mask is very popular to get radiant and smooth skin. It also helps in reducing the appearance of scars and blemishes. It also acts as a great exfoliator. 3. Organic India Moringa Powder - 100 g

Made from organic and natural ingredients, this powder is gluten-free. A rich source of amino acid and vitamin C, this powder can be used in many DIY skincare recipes, as it acts as a protective barrier of skin, repairs damage caused to skin because of pollution, helps fight acne and darks spots and so on. 4. CARMEL ORGANICS USDA Certified Cinnamon Bark Powder

A 100% vegetarian product, this powder is free from genetically modified ingredients. It helps in managing weight and improving the quality of skin manifold. It has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and also comes packed with antioxidants. Besides, it reduces the signs of aging and is known as a wonder spice for skincare. 5. SKYMORN- Pure Organic Manjistha Root Powder

This powder has multiple benefits. Manjistha is hailed in Ayurveda for the numerous skin benefits it provides and this powder can prove to be a boon for your skin. It is known for its exfoliating, detoxifying and deep cleansing properties. It helps in calming down puffy skin, improving the complexion of skin and boosting hair growth. Its healing and anti-bacterial properties can also help with skin diseases to some extent.

