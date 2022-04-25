Story Saved
Check out supplements that may help you grow taller

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg
  • Published on Apr 25, 2022 19:19 PM IST
If you're looking for ways to increase your height, then taking to supplements can be one of the options. Read on to see our picks.

Supplements can play a role in giving your height a boost. 

Everyone wants to have a decent height. However, sometimes due to a number of reasons the growth may get stunted. In such cases, people look for numerous ways and hacks that may help increase their height. Among them, one of the ways, though non medicinal, could be with the help of supplements. Yes, there are supplements available online that claim they can help in improving one's height. Not just that, such supplements also offer other health benefits in the form of better digestion and improved energy levels.

We have rounded up some of them in our list below. Of them, some are Ayurvedic formulations certified by the AYUSH department of the Government of India. It is also important to read clear instructions before usage. If you're keen to read more about the supplements, then scroll down and take a call. 

HMV Herbals Grow Height Capsules
This supplement for growth in height is for both men and women. It comes in different packaging – one, two, three and four. Available in the form of capsules, it is a 100% vegetarian formulation that helps in promoting height growth. It is not meant for medicinal use and should be kept out of the reach of children.

HMV HERBALS GROW HEIGHT CAPSULES- HERBAL HEIGHT GROWTH SUPPLEMENT FOR MEN & WOMEN (Pack of 1)
HMV HERBALS GROW HEIGHT CAPSULES- HERBAL HEIGHT GROWTH SUPPLEMENT FOR MEN & WOMEN (Pack of 1)
Rs 499 Rs 997
Riffway Height Capsule Body Growth
This 100% Ayurvedic supplement for height growth comes in the form of capsules. It does not have any side effects and helps in boosting digestion, activating glands and increasing energy levels.

Riffway Height hit herbal Capsule Body Growth Height Increasing Booster 100% Ayurvedic
Riffway Height hit herbal Capsule Body Growth Height Increasing Booster 100% Ayurvedic
Rs 299 Rs 799
Best Choice Nutrition Speed Ayurvedic Height Supplement
This Ayurvedic height supplement comes in different packaging. Available in the form of capsules, this formulation has been certified by the AYUSH department of Government of India. Formulated from hand picked herbs and extracts, it also boosts digestion and overall growth of the body.

Best Choice Nutrition Speed Ayurvedic Height Supplement looks long Height Speed High Look Height Ayurvedic Capsules (60 Capsules)
Best Choice Nutrition Speed Ayurvedic Height Supplement looks long Height Speed High Look Height Ayurvedic Capsules (60 Capsules)
Rs 299 Rs 1,499
CRD Ayurveda Nutriley Highmax Body Height Growth Supplement
This GMP and AYYUSH certified product comes in the form of powder. It is 100% safe and natural and helps in promoting growth of height. It also improves metabolism and has a good taste.

CRD Ayurveda Nutriley Highmax Body Height Growth Supplement (Kesar Pista Badam - 500 Gm)
CRD Ayurveda Nutriley Highmax Body Height Growth Supplement (Kesar Pista Badam - 500 Gm)
Rs 873 Rs 935
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

