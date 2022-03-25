Check out these sizzling red nail polishes available under 100

Some colours have an universal appeal and suit all skin tones. Among them is the red colour, which is forever an eternal favourite nail polish colour for many of us. It never ceases to rock and elevates the beauty of the hand or foot.

Red, a colour of love, health and courage, is also the perfect pop of colour one needs to brighten one’s mood. It truly has mood uplifting powers and many of us can vouch for that. Amazon has a range of red nail polishes available on its platform. They have premium finish types and are long-lasting too. To help you with the selection , we have rounded up some of the options in our list below. And guess what? All the different variations of red colour are available below the price point of ₹100. Fabulous, right?

Another plus point is that most of them are vegan formulations and dry quickly. They are also chip-resistant. So, now without wasting much time of yours, scroll down the list and shop your favourite red nail paints.

This nail paint has a long-lasting and glossy finish type. It dries quickly and doesn’t chip at all. A vegan formulation, this nail paint is al free from paraben and toluene. It’s just the nail colour you need to feel sprightly on any given day.

This premium quality nail polish comes in a sizzling red colour. It has a matte finish type and is chip-resistant. Besides, the colour is highly pigmented and long-lasting. Dermatologically tested, this formulation is also vegan and toxic-free.

This nail paint from Blue Heaven comes in a stylish lava red colour. It dries quickly and is also chip-resistant. A premium gel-based vegan formulation, it has a super gloss finish.

This nail colour is available in a fiery red colour and has a glossy finish type. It is free from resin, paraben and formaldehyde. Thanks to its ultimate suspension gel technology, this formulation is easy to apply and has a rich colour pay-off. It dries quickly and doesn’t chip away too.

This nail colour comes in a gorgeous tomato red colour. It has a matte finish, is alcohol-free and also is chip-resistant. Its one coat is enough to get a luminous shine on nails. Besides, it is a vegan formulation.



