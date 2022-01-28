Chocolate brown lipstick is all you need to get your mojo back. See top picks

The lipstick shades you gravitate towards can tell a lot about your personality. Brown is a warm colour and is particularly a great shade to sport in winters. For some, it proves to be an instant pick-me-up and others find solace wearing a brown shade. Among the many variants of brown is the rich and soothing chocolate brown shade. A shade that represents elegance and sophistication, lipstick of this shade can be your next go-to lip colour when getting ready for that Zoom call or stepping out for brunch with your girlfriends.



We have picked up some really amazing chocolate brown shade lipsticks that are likely to steal your heart. All of them have a supreme matte finish and look super attractive. The shades are highly pigmented, smudge-proof, transfer-proof and formulated with the goodness of nourishing ingredients. With a silky and smooth finish, you are likely to feel delighted after every application of any of these lip shades. Keen to discover our top picks? Then scroll down and get started.





1. SUGAR Cosmetics - Matte Attack - 05 Tan Halen (Chocolate Brown) - 2 gms

B082L3DXKM

This lipstick from Sugar Cosmetics has a matte finish and looks super attractive. Enriched with the goodness of Jojoba oil and vitamin E, this lipstick will keep your lips nourished and hydrated. Also, it stays intact for as long as eight hours. The highly pigmented shade does not dry out. Besides, it has been dermatologically tested, is vegan, transfer-proof and smudge-proof.



2. FAE Beauty Chocolate Brown Buildable Matte Lipstick

B09KC4WXXN

This non-drying and matte formulation has been made with the goodness of Shea butter and Castor oil. It is vegan and can be used on lips, eyes and cheeks to add a subtle tint. It keeps your lips hydrated and is free from parabens. Besides, it is also PETA certified. A hydrating formulation, this lipstick does not crease or peel.





3. Greyon Glossy Moisturizing Lipstick 75 Chocolate Brown

B07PP9MCRL

This lipstick has a glossy finish type and glides smoothly. It has a long-lasting formulation and keeps one's lips nourished and moisturized. Its intense, pigmented colour has a silky and smooth finish.





4. Face Up Super Stay Matte Ink Lipstick , Chocolate Brown (M-14), 6 ml

B08BHZJ1X5

This matte lipstick is best-suited for long wear. It lasts for as long as 15 hours and is highly pigmented. It has a velvety matte finish and is smudge-proof too.





5. MI Fashion Chocolate Brown Matte Liquid Lipstick

B07GTVKLSJ

This premium quality lipstick stays for as long as 15 hours. It has a pure matte finish and is 100% waterproof and transfer-proof. It comes in a nice packaging and is supremely easy to apply.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON