Choose hyaluronic serum, a potent moisturizer for supple and glowy skin

Do you know why face serums are more effective and produce faster results? Well, the answer is simple. Face serums are formulations that are more potent, as they are made from active ingredients that target a specific concern and work dedicatedly towards it.



One of the popular face serums is hyaluronic serum. Its main function is to keep the skin hydrated and supple at all times. It restores moisture to a dull skin and reduces signs of aging by keeping the skin nourished and moisturized. The hyaluronic acid attracts and binds water molecules to increase the water content of the skin. It is very effective and yields results fast.



So, if you want a radiant and glowing skin, then without wasting any time you should get your hands on this wonder beauty product called hyaluronic serum.



To help you in your quest to get beautiful skin, we have shortlisted hyaluronic serums from trusted and popular brands. Scroll through the list and get shopping.





1. Dot &amp;amp;amp; Key Water Drench Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum

Made from the healthy infusion of hyaluronic acid and acai berry, this face serum proves to be a boon for the health of the skin. It fights free radicals and environmental aggressors, helping in restoring the plumpness of skin. Its function is to keep the skin hydrated, calm the sensitive skin and promote cell generation. It is safe to use and does not contain any nasty chemicals.



2. Recast Hyaluronic Acid Serum

It is proven to be a powerful humectant (a substance used to reduce the loss of moisture) and moisturizer. A perfect anti-aging active for every kind of skin, this serum will result in a plump, smooth, radiant and soft skin. It replenishes water from outside and holds water from inside, thus making the skin look supple and improving skin elasticity. It does not contain any harmful chemicals and does not have any artificial fragrance.



3. L'Oréal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This is also one of your best bets for getting a radiant, plumped and youthful skin. It claims to improve the radiance of your skin by 42%. Dermatologically tested and suitable for all skin types, this face serum is lightweight, non-sticky and gets absorbed easily into the skin. Besides, it is free from parabens, fragrance, synthetic dyes and alcohol.



4. Minimalist 2% Hyaluronic Acid Serum

It hydrates the skin deeply and thoroughly. This long-lasting formulation keeps skin supple and moisturized at all times, thereby keeping anti-aging effects at bay. It contains vitamin B5 which makes skin bouncy and radiant. For those who love bare beauty, you would be happy to know that this product is free from paraben, silicone, sulfate, essential oils and other harmful chemicals.



5. WOW Skin Science Hyaluronic Acid Moisturising Face Serum

Want a youthful and radiant glow? Then get your hands on this formulation from WOW. It restores the lost moisture and help in making the skin supple and smooth. While hyaluronic acid present in it ensures the skin is hydrated at all times, silanetriol is a skin conditioning active that helps in giving a boost to the texture of the skin. This face serum is dermatologically tested and is suitable for all skin types.



