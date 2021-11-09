Choose your body wash wisely for rich and soap-free experience daily

Bathing with the right products is essential for overall skincare. One needs to factor in a couple of things before buying a body wash. First and foremost, it should be gentle on skin and devoid of any harmful chemicals. It should have a pleasant aroma, lather richly, deeply nourish the skin and wash away all impurities easily without damaging the skin barrier. To make sure your body wash checks all these boxes and more, we have listed below some popular body washes which are infused with the goodness of natural ingredients.Take a look:

1. Dove Deeply Nourishing Body Wash, 800 ml

This nourishing formula is both mild and gentle on your skin. It comes with nutrium moisture technology which ensures that all the nutrients are delivered to your skin. It results in a softer and smoother skin after every wash. Most importantly, it protects skin barrier whilst ensuring deep cleansing. 2. Biotique Almond Oil Ultra Rich Body Wash, 200 ml

This oil control, soap-free cleansing gel helps wash away all the impurities after every wash. It has a pleasant fragrance which proves to be uplifting for one's senses. It is infused with the goodness of extracts of pineapple, neem leaves, Euphorbia plant and Clove oil, all of which helps in deeply nourishing your skin. It is suitable for all skin types. It comes along with a pack of face wash from Biotique. 3. Pears soft and fresh body wash

Pears as a brand has for long been known to be gentle on skin . Formulated with 98% pure glycerin, this body wash deeply nourishes your skin and leaves you feeling fresh and rejuvenated. It is 100% soap-free and has been dermatologically tested to be mild on skin. It does not contain parabens and matches the pH level of the skin. The fragrance of mint leaves is likely to keep you in good spirits throughout the day.4. Palmolive Aroma Absolute Relax Body Wash, 250 ml

Crafted with a blend of 100% natural Ylang Ylang essential oil and iris extracts, this body wash helps you relax and rewind. It lathers quickly and leaves your skin feeling silky, soft and smooth. It has an enchanting fragrance and is 100% soap-free.

