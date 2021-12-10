Christmas 2021: 10 beauty items your family will love as gifts this season

Christmas is round the corner and so is the time to spread cheer and happiness. And nothing can be a better way to do so than giving gifts. We recommend giving beauty and grooming products as gifts to your loved ones. Trust us, they will love them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After months of stress, thanks to the pandemic, celebrating festivals is a wonderful way to make one happy again. And while we relax and unwind with family, it is also the time to remind your friends and family to go easy on themselves and chill. So indulge yourself and encourage others to practice self-love and self-care as well. In the journey of self-love, grooming products assume a significant importance.

Whether it be a hair dryer (to enjoy a good hair day) or a rejuvenating bath with aromatic bathing oils to invigorate your senses, beauty products always manage to uplift one's mood. We have put together a list which you will find hard to resist. We promise gifting these beauty essentials is one-of-a-kind idea that is likely to get you thumbs up from your friends and family. Check them out. 1. Ladista Facial Massager Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This facial massage roller is known to possess healing properties and is considered a boon for skin health. It is a tool of self-love which helps tighten and firm one's skin on face, neck, eyes etc. Made from premium quality jade stone, this tool soothes and calms the skin like no other. The Gua Sha tool further helps in getting rid of wrinkles, fine lines and more. It is responsible to keep the skin supple and radiant.2. Forest Essentials Hair Cleanser

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Infused with the goodness of Reetha extract, Coconut milk, Bhringraj and Shikakai, this hair cleanser is designed to clean the scalp deeply and thoroughly without stripping the natural oil of hair. It also helps in getting rid of dandruff. The packaging is eco-friendly and the formulation is free from parabens, chemicals and petrochemicals. 3. Bryan & Candy New York Strawberry Bath Tub Christmas Gift Set

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These shower essentials will help you to kickstart the day on a happy note. They come packed with a pleasant aroma that can have a stimulating effect on one's senses. It is gentle on skin and exfoliates it well. Over a period of time you will notice a clearer, radiant and a brighter skin. Notably, it is also cruelty-free.4. mCaffeine Coffee Body Toning & Polishing Kit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This combo pack consists of body scrub, body lotion and body polishing oil. The scrub helps you in getting a radiant and a glowing skin. The body polishing oil comes packed with potent ingredients which help in reducing the appearance of stretch marks, while the body oil ensures to keep the skin nourished, hydrated, and buttery soft. All the products are free from parabens, mineral oil, SLS, and other harmful chemicals. Also, all the products are suitable for all skin types.5. HipHop Skincare Charcoal Nose Strips Combo

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enriched with activated charcoal, these nose strips are effective in cleansing of pores on forehead, nose and chin. It works on getting rid of whiteheads, blackheads, dead skin and excess oil on skin. Made from natural extracts, these strips result in a glowing, brighter, softer and hydrated skin. It is suitable for all skin types and easy to use.6. Skinn by Titan Raw and Celeste Perfumes for Men and Women, 50ml

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This combo is likely to delight anyone -- the blend of woody notes with floral ones is sure to invigorate anyone's senses. Its lingering fragrance keeps one in good spirits all throughout the day and also takes care of body odour. The bottles are lightweight and travel-friendly.7. Havells HD3151 1200 Watts Foldable Hair Dryer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This hair dryer, in a striking turquoise colour, comes with the promise of giving you a good hair day everyday. The 1600 W hair dryer comes with three temperature settings and give one double protection from overheating. It comes with a foldable handle, and is easy to style one's hair. 8. Mamaearth Anti Hair Fall Express Spa Range

From accelerating hair growth, reducing hair fall, strengthening hair follicles to nourishing the scalp and hair strands, this spa range from Mamaearth is likely to give your hair a new lease of life.

The products are infused with the goodness of onion oil, Redensyl, Bringhraj oil, vitamin D and Almond oil. These are designed to give ample nutrition to your hair. They are safe to use on chemically treated hair, and is also free from sulfates, parabens, mineral oil, SLS, artificial fragrance and colours and more.9. Beauté Secrets Manicure Pedicure Kit

The manicure and pedicure kit is often marketed as a self-love, or self-care tool kit and for a reason. This kit consists of 18 different items, all of which serve a unique purpose. The tools are made of high-quality stainless steel and are durable. The surface material of these tools is made from non-slip natural rubber coating which won't rust. The kit has everything one needs to get their manicure and pedicure done right. It is also travel-friendly.10. NEUD Goat Milk Premium Face Wash Moisturizing Lotion Combo

This face moisturizing lotion consists of goat milk as one of its key ingredients. The alpha hydroxy acid present in it helps in removing dirt and dead skin from the face without disrupting the face's pH balance to result in a glowy and radiant skin. Rich in many vitamins, this lotion helps in promoting new skin cells. It is suitable for all skin types, and is also useful in treating many skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis and acne.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.