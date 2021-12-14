Christmas 2021: 10 wellness gift items to promote good health, spread joy

Are you someone who is tired of scratching their head, unable to think of a novel gifting option for your loved ones this Christmas? Do you want your present to be actually useful, and one that conveys your love and care for that person? Then we have an amazing idea for you. Why not gift your dear ones healthcare products, or appliances that can actually be of use in the long run?



It is both novel and thoughtful. Healthcare products and devices come packed with multiple benefits and are a great way to show your dear ones that you care and love them. As gifts, healthcare products serve as a reminder as to how one has to be fit and healthy. It encourages one to adopt a healthy lifestyle and monitor one's health at a close level.



So, this Christmas, spread health positivity around you and gift your friends and family healthcare products to make them more health conscious. We have curated a list of wellness gifting options for this Christmas that is likely to win you accolades and lots of love. Take a look at the list below.



1. Hoffen (India) Digital Electronic LCD Personal Health Body Fitness Weighing Scale

Equipped with high precision strain gauge sensor system, this weighing machine can weigh anything between the range 2.3kg and 180kg. It can tell when the battery of the device is low on its LCD display. Besides, it comes with an auto on and off power option. Designed with care, this device has a high-tempered glass and rounded corners to ensure safety.



2. Lifelong LL27 Electric Handheld Full Body Massager

This massager has three massage heads which have a distinct effect on the body at different speed settings. It helps in shaping and toning thighs, hips, buttocks and stomach and chest. Besides, reducing fat on various parts of body, it also aids in reducing pain. It has a 1.6m long cord which makes it easy for the user to rotate the device freely.





3. Dr Trust Professional Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter

This fingertip pulse oximeter comes in very handy and gives very accurate reading. It helps in monitoring one's oxygen levels, pulse rate, respiratory rate, perfusion index and more. It is water-resistant; however, it is not waterproof. The multi-directional OLED screen display is bigger in sized and highly advanced. You can also adjust the screen brightness, among other display settings. The best part is you can also set alarms on this device.



4. Omron HEM 7120 Fully Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

This compact device for measuring blood pressure is fully automatic and operates on the oscillometric principle to show accurate and precise results. The body movement indicator also helps detect irregular heartbeat and indicates if either systolic or dystolic pressure is outside the standard range. It is trusted and recommended by doctors.



5. Flamingo Heat Belt

This heat belt is designed to relax the body by providing heat to it. It is known to reduce muscle spasm and relieve joint pain. The snap action twin thermostat prevents overheating of the belt. It is recommended for people suffering from arthritis, backache, sprain and other such conditions.



6. Dr Trust Home Spa Face/Nose Vapouriser Steamer

This steamer comes in handy to treat cold, flu and other respiratory ailments. The soothing steam penetrates nasal, sinus, throat passages naturally and helps unlock it. It also features a LED power indicator and two level speed. It is user-friendly and is also used for cleansing of pores. You will not face any issue of water leakage and, moreover, this device does not trigger noise.



7. Cipla Nicotex Nicotine Sugar Free Mint Plus Gums 2mg

These sugar-free gums from Nicotex is doctor's number one recommended brand. It doubles one's chances of quitting smoking, and after 12 months of using these gums can lead to favourable results. It is available in six exciting flavours. The nicotine replacement therapy is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), and the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration).



8. OZiva Plant Based HerBalance for PCOS

This plant-based powder is infused with the goodness of herbal extracts such as Chasteberry, Rhodiola Rosea, Red Raspberry and more. The formulation helps support hormonal and menstrual balance. It boosts metabolism and reduces the problem of bloating with digestive enzymes. It is one of the best bets to improve holistic lifestyle.



9. 4Beauty Portable Electric Body Deep Massage Machine Vacuum Cans Anti-Cellulite Massager

This massage device helps put pressure on the skin to relieve pain. It relieves muscle tension and also improves the health of the skin vastly. The device is portable and easy to use. It results in making the skin look healthy, firm and young.



10. Girnar Detox Green Tea Pack of 4

This green tea comes in a pack of four. It is formulated with ingredients like green tea, spices, herbs, rock salt and citric acid. It is known for its detoxifying properties, among many other health benefits. It tastes good too.





