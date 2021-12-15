Christmas 2021: Gift beauty products to women and steal their hearts forever

It is that time of the year again when there is joy, hope, merriment and so much more in the air. It will be Christmas in a few days' time, and we can't keep calm. Since childhood we have heard stories of Santa coming on Christmas eve to distribute gifts and spread joy.

So, this time play the role of Santa and make the day special for your dear ones by presenting them with gifts that would delight them.

In this article, we will suggest to you how to make the women in your life happy this Christmas. Well, women love to practice skincare regime and try on different beauty products. Their obsession with beauty and skincare go a long way. So, this Christmas, why not gift them something that they are actually passionate about?

Beauty products as gifts will delight women from all age-groups. And to help you zero in on a few amazing beauty products and sets, we have prepared a list below. Take a look and get shopping.





1. Kimirica I love Sunshine Hand Creams

This pack of three hand creams comes in a elegant box. The formulations are lightweight and non-greasy. They are designed to keep one's hands hydrated and nourished at all times. They are gentle on skin and 100% vegan. It does not contain silicone, or parabens. All the creams have soothing fragrances which are likely to prove invigorating for one's senses.



2. Plum Green Tea Day-Time CTM Regime Kit

This beauty regime kit contains a face wash, an alcohol-free toner, day time cream and an oil-free moisturizer. These formulations are known to have properties to fight acne and sun damage, if any. Besides, it results in a rejuvenated and brighter skin. The best part is all the products are non-sticky and oil-free.



3. ORO-MAC Multi Colors Long Lasting Matte Lipstick

This set of 12 lipsticks is suitable for all skin types. The finish type is matte, and the colours are fun, vibrant, soothing and sassy. The products are highly-pigmented and long-lasting. They are made from high-quality ingredients and skin-friendly.



4. All Good Scents Essentials Perfume Gift Set

This pack of three perfumes is ideal for gifting. The fragrances are long-lasting and mood uplifting. All the formulations are 100% vegan and have not been tested on animals. You can use them both during the day and night to feel refreshed and confident.



5. Blue Heaven Festive Combo, Vanilla, Multicolour

This is a specially curated makeup kit designed especially for those with a fairer skin tone. Inside the kit, you will find a blush, eye makeup kit, mascara, makeup primer, makeup fixer, makeup sponge and more. The products are suitable for all skin types. Plus, all the premium products are available at a nominal price.



6. mCaffeine Pro Coffee Night Skincare Winter Gift Set

This night skincare kit is designed to keep your skin hydrated and nourished during winters. You will find a coffee face serum, coffee under eye cream, face moisturizer, latte coffee sleeping mask and mulberry silk eye mask. All the products come packed with an aromatic aroma akin to coffee. These products will result in a plump skin, reduce puffiness, provide oil-free hydration and more.



7. Volo Luxury Super Shine Nail Polish Set of 12

The set of 12 nail paints is a treat for any woman. The exciting colours are non-toxic and alcohol-free. The colours are richly pigmented, long-lasting, anti-chip and anti-fade. The brush of these nail polishes glide smoothly. It is easy to apply and remove.



8. WOW Skin Science Onion Black Seed Oil Hair Care Ultimate 4 Kit

This haircare kit contains a hair oil, shampoo, conditioner and a hair mask. The main ingredients include black seed oil, red onion extract, onion oil, among others. The oil helps massage the scalp, the shampoo cleanses away the buildup of impurities, the conditioner nourishes the hair strands and the hair mask improves the overlal health of hair. The formulations contain no parabens, silicone, sulfate, or artificial colours.



9. BodyHerbals Natural Orange Essential Skin Care Gift Set

This skincare kit comes packed in a super stylish and elegant box. The content includes an orange face pack, orange and shea butter body lotion, orange neroli bathing bar, a face wash sponge, orange candle with a metal cap and a head band holder. It is an ideal option for gifting purpose.



10. Iba Makeup Gift Set

The products contained in a gorgeous-looking gift set includes a photo perfect HD primer, pure skin liquid foundation, long wear mattifying compact, moisture-rich lipstick, a matte lipstick and a kohl kajal. The products are PETA certified and cruelty-free. The formulations are also devoid of sulfate, paraben and alcohol. They are suitable for people with normal skin type.



