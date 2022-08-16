Story Saved
Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Chyawanprash for immunity: Boosts your energy levels, keeps infections away

  • HT By Nivedita Mishra
  • Published on Aug 16, 2022 11:01 IST
Summary:

With Amla as its base and containing more than 40 herbs, Chyawanprash is an immunity booster like no other.

product info
Regular consumption of Chyawanprash can make you feel energetic and full of vitality.

The Covid pandemic, among a host of other things, taught us the importance of having a good immune system. The stronger one's immunity, the less susceptible they are to viruses, bacteria or fungi. Our immunity can get weak for a variety of reasons - serious illness and poor nutrition are the most common causes. While the former is often not in our control, the latter can be addressed by including Chyawanprash in our daily diet.

Chyawanprash, as many of us know, is an age-old Ayurvedic formulation that is made using a number of healing herbs that together work to boost the immune system. Together, they act like a protective net against cold and cough and boosts respiratory health, strengthens bones, improves stamina and gives energy.

There are a number of brands that sell Chyawanprash and searching for the best among them can be confusing. One place where you can get a number of options is Amazon to compare and see what works best for you, In any case, we have made a selection for you that you should definitely take a look at. Check out the list before to know more.

Cureveda Herbal Pureprash Immunity Booster

This Chyawanprash works on the human body in several ways - build immunity, fights cough and cold, give relief from allergy, improves brain health, works as an antioxidant and comes packed with Vitamin C. It acts as a great immunity booster, which means that it gives a boost to immunity against day-to-day infections that are common during season change. Among its many other benefits are its ability to enhance strength and energy, improve digestive system, sharpen memory and encourage brain functions.

cellpic
Cureveda Herbal Pureprash Immunity Booster for all age groups- Jaggery based, sugar free Chyawanprash (500gms)
16% off 545 645
Buy now

Saffola Immuniveda Chyawanprash

This Chyawanprash has been prepared using the goodness of 50 different ingredients. The presence of Amla, Giloy and Ashwagandha in particular help improve body's immunity manifold. This Ayurvedic formulation also contains Pippali, that helps improve respiratory health and acts as a bio-availability enhancer. Amla and honey work as antioxidants. This Chyawanprash also has Shatavari, Bala and Vidarikand in it which help improve strength, stamina and energy.

cellpic
Saffola Immuniveda Chyawanprash with Ashwagandha, Giloy, Shilajit & Shatavari | Helps Boosts Immunity | Improve Strength, Stamina and Energy | 500g
23% off 154 199
Buy now

Veda Chyawanprash

This formulation has been prepared using fresh Amlas and contains no sugar. It is rich in vitamin C and apart from Amla, it has more than 40 Ayurvedic herbs and spices and together they act as a potent health tonic. This Chyawanprash packs multiple benefits - it builds immunity, improves hair health, aids in weight loss and improves brain power. Additionally, it also improves digestion, provides energy, strengthens nerves and muscles.

cellpic
Veda Chyawanprash | Immunity Booster for all age groups | Jaggery based - Sugar free Chyawanprash (450 gms)
6% off 425 450
Buy now

Baidyanath Kesari Kalp Chyawanprash

This Chyawanprash contains portions of gold, silver saffron alongwith 44 herbs and minerals - all of which come together and boost immunity. After having this mixture, one is bound to feel energetic and full of life. This works as an excellent Ayurvedic formulation that can help one deal with issues emanating from low immunity. It comes enriched with natural vitamins and minerals.

cellpic
Baidyanath Kesari Kalp Chyawanprash | Natural Immunity Booster | Enriched with Gold, Silver and saffron 500 gm
31% off 310 450
Buy now

Age Ayurveda Chyawanprash

This Ayurvedic mix uses the age-old formula to bring for consumers a Chyawanprash that uses Amla as its base and includes as many as 45 herbs. Together, they give a huge boost to the immunity of an individual. It enhances immunity, fights infections, cold and cough, gives a spike to energy and stamina and boosts metabolism. Talking of the process of prepation, the makers say "prepared by draining the extracts of 18 other herbs in a kadha and blended in a bed of Amla".

cellpic
Age Ayurveda Chyawanprash 450 gms Immunity , Strength and Stamina Made in GMP certified facility
31% off 308 449
Buy now

Price of Chyawanprash at a glance:

ProductPrice
Cureveda Herbal Pureprash Immunity Booster 645.00
Saffola Immuniveda Chyawanprash 199.00
Veda Chyawanprash 450.00
Baidyanath Kesari Kalp Chyawanprash  410.00
Age Ayurveda Chyawanprash 449.00

