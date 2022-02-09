Clay masks help you get glowing and blemish-free skin. See top picks

We are constantly looking for skincare products that can offer our skin multi-pronged benefits. One of such products is a clay mask, which comes packed with a lot of benefits for skin. From detoxifying skin, absorbing excess oil, deep cleansing skin pores, working wonders on acne-prone skin to combating multiple aging signs, these masks are your one-stop solution to soothe, brighten and cleanse your skin. It gives you a fresh, clear and smooth skin. The trick is to leave the mask on for 15 minutes or less and washing it off before it dries completely.On Amazon, there is a variety of clay masks available from different and renowned brands. They come packed with antioxidants and prove to be a boon for skin. To help make the selection easier for you, we have rounded up a few products for your perusal. Read about their amazing features and add them to your cart to up your skincare game. 1. POND'S Pure Detox Mineral Clay Activated Charcoal Face Mask 90 g

Enriched with manicouagan clay (a natural product which comes from Manicouagan Peninsula in Quebec) and activated charcoal, this clay mask helps in detoxifying your skin and has four times extra oil absorption power. It deep cleanses the dirt and oil from deep within skin pores and leaves you with fresh and radiant skin. It is available in two packaging. 2. Dot & Key Pollution + Acne Defense Green Clay Mask 85gm

This green clay mask from Dot and Key is enriched with the goodness of Matcha tea and Tamanu oil which help in detoxifying the skin and combating the anti-ageing signs. It helps in deep cleansing the pores of skin from dirt, dust and grime and also helps in getting rid of blackheads. It safeguards the skin from damages caused by pollution and works towards getting you a blemish-free skin. This formulation is cruelty-free and is made of natural botanical extracts only.3. Biotique Tea Tree Skin Clearing Clay Mask for Normal to Oily Skin, 70g

Formulated with Tea Tree oil, this clay mask is best for getting a blemish-free skin. It comes packed with antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties and is a 100% vegan formulation. It does not contain preservatives and helps in getting you a smooth and glowing skin. 4. Plum Green Tea Clear Face Mask | Clay Mask for Acne and Clogged Pores

This Green Tea clay mask has a creamy texture and is super smooth to apply on skin. Suitable for oily, acne-prone and combination skin, this mask comes packed with antioxidants. It help in healing acne and marks and also comes in handy for controlling the sebum production by absorbing excess oil. This formulation is Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved and is devoid of mineral oil, SLS, cruelty and paraben.

