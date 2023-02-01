Collagen foods: Powders, capsules rich in collagen benefit skin, hair

Collagen is a protein that is abundant in the human body and is essential for the maintenance and repair of connective tissue, such as skin, hair, nails, bones, and joints. Collagen can be found in many foods, including meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, and some plant-based foods such as beans and legumes. Some foods are also rich in vitamins and minerals that support collagen production.

Some people choose to supplement their diets with collagen powder or supplements, which are derived from animal sources such as bovine or fish. It is important to note that while consuming foods rich in collagen and supporting nutrients can be beneficial, the body's ability to produce collagen naturally declines with age. Maintaining a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrients and consuming foods that support collagen production may help to support overall skin and joint health.

