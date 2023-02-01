Story Saved
New Delhi 18oCC
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
New Delhi 18oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Collagen foods: Powders, capsules rich in collagen benefit skin, hair

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 01, 2023 18:57 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Collagen is a protein that is known to be particularly good for skin and hair. Read on to know more about them collagen foods.

product info
Collagen foods can include powders as well as tablets and capsules.

Collagen is a protein that is abundant in the human body and is essential for the maintenance and repair of connective tissue, such as skin, hair, nails, bones, and joints. Collagen can be found in many foods, including meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, and some plant-based foods such as beans and legumes. Some foods are also rich in vitamins and minerals that support collagen production.

Some people choose to supplement their diets with collagen powder or supplements, which are derived from animal sources such as bovine or fish. It is important to note that while consuming foods rich in collagen and supporting nutrients can be beneficial, the body's ability to produce collagen naturally declines with age. Maintaining a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrients and consuming foods that support collagen production may help to support overall skin and joint health.

In case your diet is unable to provide you with enough collagen, one can supplement them with dietary powders and capsules after due consultation with a doctor. Many of them are easily available online. We have put together a list of them from Amazon. Do check them out.

HealthyHey Nutrition Collagen Gold Series

This is a premium dietary supplement designed to support skin, hair, and nail health. It contains collagen, Hyaluronic acid, Biotin, and vitamin C in an unflavoured powder form with no added sugar. The easy-to-mix formula has no unpleasant smell and is ideal for those looking to enhance their daily wellness routine. Each jar provides 200gm of collagen to help improve skin elasticity, strengthen hair and nails, and support overall health and wellness.

cellpic 64% off
HealthyHey Nutrition Collagen Gold Series with Hyaluronic Acid, Biotin & Vitamin C - No Smell - Easy to Mix - No Added Sugar - For Skin, Hair & Nails (Unflavoured, 200gm powder)
4 (1,892)
4 (1,892)
64% off
900 2,499
Buy now

OZiva Plant Based Collagen Builder (250g) | Collagen Powder for Skin

This collagen builder contains 250g of collagen powder, designed to improve skin glow and reduce the signs of ageing. It contains Silica, vitamin C, and Biotin to support collagen synthesis, making it a vegan-friendly alternative to animal-based collagen supplements. The powder is certified vegan, making it a suitable option for individuals who follow a plant-based diet. Add it to your smoothies or juices for a daily boost of skin-loving nutrients.

cellpic 10% off
OZiva Plant Based Collagen Builder (250g) | Collagen Powder for Skin Glow & Anti-Ageing with Silica, Vitamin C & Biotin | Collagen Type II Synthesis | Certified Vegan
3.9 (11,031)
3.9 (11,031)
10% off
809 899
Buy now

Kapiva Skin Foods Collagen Builder | 100% Ayurvedic Nourishing Supplement for Skin Care (250g Powder)

This collagen builder is a 100% Ayurvedic nourishing supplement for skin care. This powder provides essential nutrients to improve skin health. The unique blend of Ayurvedic herbs and plant-based ingredients work together to boost collagen production, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity. This supplement is easy to incorporate into your daily routine and provides a natural, healthy solution to enhance your skin's natural beauty.

cellpic 17% off
Kapiva Skin Foods Collagen Builder | 100% Ayurvedic Nourishing Supplement for Skin Care (250g Powder)
3.9 (66)
3.9 (66)
17% off
749 899
Buy now

Now Foods, UC-II, Undenatured Type II Collagen, 60 Vcaps

This collagen powder is a dietary supplement in the form of 60 veggie capsules. It contains Type II Collagen, an important protein found in joints, that is said to support joint health and mobility. The collagen is sourced from chicken sternum and is undenatured, meaning it is processed without the use of heat, ensuring its potency. This product is non-GMO and gluten-free. It is recommended to take one capsule daily with a meal.

cellpic 42% off
Now Foods, UC-II, Undenatured Type II Collagen, 60 Vcaps
4.5 (863)
4.5 (863)
42% off
3,647 6,298
Buy now

Himalayan Organics Plant Based Collagen Builder Powder

This powder is a blend of vitamin C and Biotin, designed to promote youthful and glowing skin, healthy hair and nails, and repair spots and wrinkles. Made from all-natural ingredients, this powder is a great addition to your daily routine for better skin health and a more radiant appearance. The pack comes in 250gm, making it a cost-effective solution for achieving your beauty goals.

cellpic 49% off
Himalayan Organics Plant Based Collagen Builder Powder With Vitamin C & Biotin | Promote Youthful Glowing Skin, Hair & Nails | Repair Spots And Wrinkles - Pack of 250Gm
3.8 (690)
3.8 (690)
49% off
662 1,295
Buy now

Price of collagen foods at a glance:

ProductPrice
HealthyHey Nutrition Collagen Gold Series 2,499
OZiva Plant Based Collagen Builder (250g) | Collagen Powder for Skin 899
Kapiva Skin Foods Collagen Builder | 100% Ayurvedic Nourishing Supplement for Skin Care (250g Powder) 899
Now Foods, UC-II, Undenatured Type II Collagen, 60 Vcaps 4,503
Himalayan Organics Plant Based Collagen Builder Powder 1,295

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Diet And Nutrition Health Care Skin Care Hair Care
RELATED STORIES
Protein biscuits are tasty and healthy snacks with no maida or preservatives
Valentine's Day gift for wife: Skincare kits make for thoughtful, sweet gesture
Salicylic acid face serums: Introduce these to get clear skin of your dreams
Best peanut butter is protein-rich with no refined sugar, good for health freaks
Gym shaker bottles are leakproof, many come with ergonomic carry loops
health and beauty FOR LESS