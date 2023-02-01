Collagen foods: Powders, capsules rich in collagen benefit skin, hair

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Collagen is a protein that is abundant in the human body and is essential for the maintenance and repair of connective tissue, such as skin, hair, nails, bones, and joints. Collagen can be found in many foods, including meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, and some plant-based foods such as beans and legumes. Some foods are also rich in vitamins and minerals that support collagen production.
Some people choose to supplement their diets with collagen powder or supplements, which are derived from animal sources such as bovine or fish. It is important to note that while consuming foods rich in collagen and supporting nutrients can be beneficial, the body's ability to produce collagen naturally declines with age. Maintaining a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrients and consuming foods that support collagen production may help to support overall skin and joint health.
In case your diet is unable to provide you with enough collagen, one can supplement them with dietary powders and capsules after due consultation with a doctor. Many of them are easily available online. We have put together a list of them from Amazon. Do check them out.
HealthyHey Nutrition Collagen Gold Series
This is a premium dietary supplement designed to support skin, hair, and nail health. It contains collagen, Hyaluronic acid, Biotin, and vitamin C in an unflavoured powder form with no added sugar. The easy-to-mix formula has no unpleasant smell and is ideal for those looking to enhance their daily wellness routine. Each jar provides 200gm of collagen to help improve skin elasticity, strengthen hair and nails, and support overall health and wellness.
OZiva Plant Based Collagen Builder (250g) | Collagen Powder for Skin
This collagen builder contains 250g of collagen powder, designed to improve skin glow and reduce the signs of ageing. It contains Silica, vitamin C, and Biotin to support collagen synthesis, making it a vegan-friendly alternative to animal-based collagen supplements. The powder is certified vegan, making it a suitable option for individuals who follow a plant-based diet. Add it to your smoothies or juices for a daily boost of skin-loving nutrients.
Kapiva Skin Foods Collagen Builder | 100% Ayurvedic Nourishing Supplement for Skin Care (250g Powder)
This collagen builder is a 100% Ayurvedic nourishing supplement for skin care. This powder provides essential nutrients to improve skin health. The unique blend of Ayurvedic herbs and plant-based ingredients work together to boost collagen production, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity. This supplement is easy to incorporate into your daily routine and provides a natural, healthy solution to enhance your skin's natural beauty.
Now Foods, UC-II, Undenatured Type II Collagen, 60 Vcaps
This collagen powder is a dietary supplement in the form of 60 veggie capsules. It contains Type II Collagen, an important protein found in joints, that is said to support joint health and mobility. The collagen is sourced from chicken sternum and is undenatured, meaning it is processed without the use of heat, ensuring its potency. This product is non-GMO and gluten-free. It is recommended to take one capsule daily with a meal.
Himalayan Organics Plant Based Collagen Builder Powder
This powder is a blend of vitamin C and Biotin, designed to promote youthful and glowing skin, healthy hair and nails, and repair spots and wrinkles. Made from all-natural ingredients, this powder is a great addition to your daily routine for better skin health and a more radiant appearance. The pack comes in 250gm, making it a cost-effective solution for achieving your beauty goals.
|Product
|Price
|HealthyHey Nutrition Collagen Gold Series
|₹2,499
|OZiva Plant Based Collagen Builder (250g) | Collagen Powder for Skin
|₹899
|Kapiva Skin Foods Collagen Builder | 100% Ayurvedic Nourishing Supplement for Skin Care (250g Powder)
|₹899
|Now Foods, UC-II, Undenatured Type II Collagen, 60 Vcaps
|₹4,503
|Himalayan Organics Plant Based Collagen Builder Powder
|₹1,295
