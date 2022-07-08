Collagen tablets for skin can be a gamechanger

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Collagen supplement has many benefits for skin heath and can prove to be a gamechanger. It is basically a protein that is found in abundance in the body. Not only does it improve elasticity, make skin firmer, it also keeps ageing signs like wrinkles and fine lines at bay. Collagen keeps skin hydrated and supple at all times, preventing dullness. What's more is it is not just one's skin that benefits from taking this supplement, but also your nails, hair, bones, joints etc. While the body makes collagen, as one's age increases, the amount of collagen made in body decreases. Hence, the need of supplements.
There are many formulations available online. To help you choose the best and save your time, we have rounded up a bunch of collagen tablets for skin that will benefit you a great deal. To take a look at them, scroll through our list below.
Youtheory Collagen Advanced Formula
This formulation helps in boosting the health of skin, hair and health. It replenishes the skin proteins and results in glowing and radiant skin. It helps counteract ageing signs like wrinkles and fine lines as well. You will be able to see the results in the form of improved elasticity and firmness of skin. Besides, it is a non vegetarian formulation.
Carbamide Forte Hydrolyzed Multi Collagen Peptide
This pack containing collagen tablets will boost skin health in a major way. Made from quality ingredients, it results into a glowing and youthful skin. Given collagen is the most abundant protein found in the human body, it will improve your bone, joint, nails and hair health too. It contains vitamin C as well that is known to be good for skin health.
CF 100% Veg Collagen Builder
A 100% vegetarian and cruelty-free formulation, this one is made from the goodness of natural botanical extracts, biotin, zinc and vitamins C and E. It is also loaded with antioxidants like vitamins C, E and A that limit the production of free radicals which are harmful for the skin. You will see the results manifest in the form of hydrated and firmer skin.
Chicnutrix Plant Based Collagen Builder
This plant-based collagen builder tablets is made from the goodness of plant extracts, vitamins, minerals, amino acids etc. It helps boost elasticity of skin, renews cells and protects skin too. A 100% vegan and dermatologist approved supplement, this will keep ageing signs at bay too. It comes with no added sugar. You will love the results and you skin too.
Dailyfit Skin Plus | Collagen supplements
This pack of collagen supplement is made from potent ingredients like collagen builder, vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Alpha Lipoic acid, Matcha Green Tea, Aloe Vera and berries. It boosts elasticity, detoxifies the skin and keeps skin hydrated and blemish-free. The refreshing strawberry flavour of these tablets will definitely delight you. Besides, these are free from caffeine, gluten and dairy.
