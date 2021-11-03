Confused about which nutritional products to opt for? Here's a list

In today's world, health and nutrition occupy an important place in any family's scheme of things. Hectic lifestyles, irregular food habits, work pressure among other factors contribute towards nutrition taking a backseat. Ensuring that family as a unit gets proper nutrition is on top of the agenda for any homemaker.

Mercifully, the market is flooded with products that cater to various age groups and gender. From immunity boosters for all family members to drinks for women, here's a list that will help you decide better.

1) Dabur Chyawanprash: 2X Immunity

Dabur Chyawanprash is a trusted name in nutritional food and drinks category. It is designed to fight illnesses. It is known to be a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants. It fights illness, particularly infections and allergies.

2) Ensure Complete, Balanced Nutrition Drink For Adults

This product is designed to support digestive health and boost metabolism. It contains fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS) which improves digestive health. It is also a source for vitamins B1,B2,B6, B12 and iodine that help in metabolism. It contains up to four times less sugar than other health drinks and has nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin D and vitamin K for strong bones. It helps boost immunity, and contains immunonutrients like vitamins A, C, E, folic acid, zinc and manganese to maintain protection against infections.

3) Cadbury Chocolate Health Drink

This energy drink contains eight immunity nutrients - vitamins (A, B12, C, D), zinc, iron, copper and selenium.

It also has phosphorous which is the building block for normal bone development. Vitamin D helps in normal absorption of calcium and phosphorous. It also has protein (which helps in maintenance and growth of muscle mass), Vitamin B12/B2, essential for maintaining a normal function of the nervous system and iodine/iron which support normal cognitive functions.

4) Women's Horlicks Plus

This health drink is often called bone nutrition specialist. It is 100% RDA of calcium, vitamin D, vitamin K2 and comes with no added sugar. It has been clinically proven that this product helps improve bone strength in six months.

