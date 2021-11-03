Home / Shop Now / Health And Beauty / Confused about which nutritional products to opt for? Here's a list
health and beauty

Confused about which nutritional products to opt for? Here's a list

In a world where hectic lifestyles and mounting work pressure is the order of the day, nutritional products are the need of the hour. Check here to know more. 
Health drinks and nutrient supplements are immensely popular these days.&nbsp;(Pexels)
Health drinks and nutrient supplements are immensely popular these days. (Pexels)
Updated on Nov 03, 2021 10:01 PM IST
Copy Link
By Nivedita Mishra

In today's world, health and nutrition occupy an important place in any family's scheme of things. Hectic lifestyles, irregular food habits, work pressure among other factors contribute towards nutrition taking a backseat. Ensuring that family as a unit gets proper nutrition is on top of the agenda for any homemaker.

Mercifully, the market is flooded with products that cater to various age groups and gender. From immunity boosters for all family members to drinks for women, here's a list that will help you decide better.

 

1) Dabur Chyawanprash: 2X Immunity

 

B00HVSQ9CW

Dabur Chyawanprash is a trusted name in nutritional food and drinks category. It is designed to fight illnesses. It is known to be a rich source of vitamin C and antioxidants. It fights illness, particularly infections and allergies.

 

MRP: 520.00
Price: 492.00

2) Ensure Complete, Balanced Nutrition Drink For Adults

 

B00IFWE39Y

This product is designed to support digestive health and boost metabolism. It contains fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS) which improves digestive health. It is also a source for vitamins B1,B2,B6, B12 and iodine that help in metabolism. It contains up to four times less sugar than other health drinks and has nutrients like calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin D and vitamin K for strong bones. It helps boost immunity, and contains immunonutrients like vitamins A, C, E, folic acid, zinc and manganese to maintain protection against infections.  

 

MRP: 1,150.00
Price: 1,079.00
 

3) Cadbury Chocolate Health Drink

 

B07FS7C7B8

This energy drink contains eight immunity nutrients - vitamins (A, B12, C, D), zinc, iron, copper and selenium.

 

It also has phosphorous which is the building block for normal bone development. Vitamin D helps in normal absorption of calcium and phosphorous. It also has protein (which helps in maintenance and growth of muscle mass), Vitamin B12/B2, essential for maintaining a normal function of the nervous system and iodine/iron which support normal cognitive functions.

MRP: 730.00
Price: 646.00

4) Women's Horlicks Plus

 

B00CZ4SL2I

This health drink is often called bone nutrition specialist. It is 100% RDA of calcium, vitamin D, vitamin K2 and comes with no added sugar. It has been clinically proven that this product helps improve bone strength in six months.

 

MRP: 295.00
Price: 269.00
 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nutrition nutrient management
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 03, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out