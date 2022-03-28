Cooling bathing soaps are ideal to keep summer heat and sweat at bay

Large parts of India are experiencing intense heat wave. It is only March but lakhs of people across various states of India are struggling to deal with harsh rays of sun, dehydration, sunstrokes and skin issues like prickly heat. While it is universally advised not to step out unless it is absolutely necessary, truth is every now and then, one does have to step out, even in the blistering heat. That means we have to expose ourselves to the extreme summer heat and face its aftermath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One way to deal with the problem is to take to soaps that come packed with cooling agents such as Menthol. These specialised soaps, apart from removing dirt and bacteria from the skin, also help in leaving behind a cooling effect. They help us feel refreshed and cool.

Many of the big brands such as Cinthol, Fiama and Dettol have products in this category and so do relatively smaller brands like The Man Company. Many of them come with the goodness of peppermint (it has a cooling effect which helps sooth irritation) and spearmint (this too imparts a cooling sensation) among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This soap contains menthol, which leaves an icy cool feeling post bath. It helps you beat the heat and stay fresh all-day long. It has long-lasting refreshing fragrance that keeps you fresh and confident all day. It is suitable for all skin types and all age groups and is ideal for both men and women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This soap from Fiama combines the goodness of Menthol and Magnolia. While the former cools the skin on application, the latter has a pleasant fragrance. Menthol gives your skin a cooling sensation which will leave you feeling less warm in summer. It also keeps you moisturised. This soap is available in a pack of three.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This soap helps relieve your skin from any stress and fatigue by delivering the calmness of peppermint, soothing properties of Eucalyptus and an uplifting scent of spearmint. The presence of Eucalyptus in it ensures that no dirt and bacteria stays on your skin because of its antibacterial and antifungal properties. It is toxin-free and is suitable for all skin types. It is also free of toxins and harmful chemicals. - It comes in a pack of two.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This bathing soap provides protection from a range of germs - it deeply cleanses and protects your skin from 100 illness-causing germs. It contains 80% naturally derived ingredients and glycerin to keep skin moisturized and healthy. It has intense cooling effect and makes you feel up to 5 degrees cooler.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON