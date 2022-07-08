Cucumber for face: Toners, face washes to packs help skin retain its vitality   

In the sweltering Indian heat from April till August-September, our skin takes a massive beating. In north-western parts of India, dry heat saps whatever hydration the skin has, making it look flaky and dry. In the more humid parts of the country, an excess of humidity makes the skin look oily and sticky. In both the cases, our skin has to work extra hard to put a semblance of order. While in the drier parts of the country, what it needs is hydration and in coastal parts, the skin needs a product that removes excess oil but keeps the skin supple. For all such needs, cucumber in any form is an ideal option.

Cucumber has the ability to calm an irritated skin, provide hydration and help wash excess oil too. Which is why markets are flooded with all kinds of beauty products that contain cucumber extracts in some form or the other - face washes, toners, sprays to face packs.

TNW-The Natural Wash Cucumber Toner Spray

This toner works wonders on a tired skin - from reducing inflammation, keeping your skin pH in right balance, preventing acne and breakouts, reducing the occurrence of wrinkles, controlling oil secretion to minimizing pores on the face, this is a wonder product like no other. It can also be used in removing makeup. Apart from cucumber, it also contains Aloe Vera gel and Peppermint. It gives the skin instant refreshment and cooling.