Cucumber for face: Toners, face washes to packs help skin retain its vitality   

In the sweltering Indian heat from April till August-September, our skin takes a massive beating. In north-western parts of India, dry heat saps whatever hydration the skin has, making it look flaky and dry. In the more humid parts of the country, an excess of humidity makes the skin look oily and sticky. In both the cases, our skin has to work extra hard to put a semblance of order. While in the drier parts of the country, what it needs is hydration and in coastal parts, the skin needs a product that removes excess oil but keeps the skin supple. For all such needs, cucumber in any form is an ideal option.
Cucumber has the ability to calm an irritated skin, provide hydration and help wash excess oil too. Which is why markets are flooded with all kinds of beauty products that contain cucumber extracts in some form or the other - face washes, toners, sprays to face packs.
TNW-The Natural Wash Cucumber Toner Spray
This toner works wonders on a tired skin - from reducing inflammation, keeping your skin pH in right balance, preventing acne and breakouts, reducing the occurrence of wrinkles, controlling oil secretion to minimizing pores on the face, this is a wonder product like no other. It can also be used in removing makeup. Apart from cucumber, it also contains Aloe Vera gel and Peppermint. It gives the skin instant refreshment and cooling.
Luster Cucumber Skin Calming Face Pack
A hot and humid summer day needs a good cucumber-based face pack. This product is especially designed for moisturizing and nourishing purposes. Its principle function includes helping reduce signs of aging and removing excess oils from skin. This pack helps restore skin's vitality, making dull skin look bright and clear. It gives a radiant glow to your face and protects skin’s natural moisture balance. It also helps restore skin's glow and clears blemishes.
Roop Mantra Cucumber Face Wash for Glowing Skin, Acne and Pimples
This face wash is good for all skin types, however, it is particularly effective against acne- and pimple-prone skin. Apart from clearing impurities, it also helps hydrating the skin and maintains its pH level. This face wash also prevents skin infections and helps removes dark spots, pimples and blemishes from the skin.
Sri Sri Tattva Cucumber Lemon Face Wash
Here's another face wash which packs the goodness of cucumber. Combined with lemon, this face wash gently cleanses and thoroughly removes dirt and pollutants from your skin, leaving it fresh and radiant. It keeps the skin hydrated, provides nourishment and repairs the damage caused by toxins. It is an ideal facewash for oily skin as it helps remove excess oil without drying out the skin and results in clear, radiant and even complexion.
Jiva Cucumber Water
This water is especially meant to freshen and tone the skin. It restores the pH balance of skin and provides lustre to dull skin. The face water also cleanses toxins from deep skin pores and prevents skin infections. It works best on dry, dehydrated and blackened skin. On ho summer days it also helps keep the skin cool. This product also moisturises the skin.
