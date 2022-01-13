Dealing with a mature skin? Tinted moisturiser should be your go-to makeup item

Makeup is an art perfected by only a few and yet desired by many, may be all. When one is young, it is easy to pull of a good makeup look with little effort. But as age advances, the challenges rise. Putting on makeup becomes an issue as it starts to look patchy and uneven - it hardly blends in. Thankfully, there are a number of products in the market that help tide over the problem. Tinted moisturiser is one such beauty product.

Ask your 45-year old aunt what is she struggling with when it comes to skin issues and in all likelihood she will tell you that her skin feels dry and itchy. She is likely to add that dark spots or even patches have appeared on her faces - that's pigmentation. None of these issues facilitate easy and seamless application of makeup. Hence, the need for a cream that covers such flaws, particularly the issue of dry skin. A tinted moisturiser does just that.

This hybrid cream not only hydrates the skin but also provides a slight glow to the face. It does exactly what its name suggests - moisturiser makes the skin supple while the tint gives the face a slight colour. It is perfect for a mature skin.

In case, you don't know where to begin, we have put together a list of such moisturisers that will help you understand what they do and make an informed choice. Read on.

1) Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer

This tinted facial moisturiser comes with SPF 20 and helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It gives blendable sheer coverage and helps get an even skin tone and smooths skin's texture. Made from clinically proven retinol (also called vitamin A1; it is known to reduce fine lines and wrinkles by increasing the production of collagen) as well as antioxidants and vitamins, it helps make skin appear younger-looking and healthier with a natural soft finish. Apply it with your finger and sponge it evenly across the face.

2) Graydon Skincare Face Glow

This cream works like a face glow primer. It moisturises and illuminates with its tinted primer. It enhances the complexion by balancing the skin tone. It has been made by blending antioxidants and protective oils.



3) Gavyamart Shata Dhauta Ghrita - Natural Desi Ghee Skin Moisturizer

This product blends the needs of modern times with the age-old wisdom. The key feature here is that it is 100 times washed ghee. There will be very few Indians who would be unfamiliar with the smell, taste or touch of ghee. In its natural form it is extremely oily and dense. The purpose of this 100 wash technique is to reduce the particle size of fat granules from its oil consistency to smooth and silky cream. This then helps rejuvenate skin cells. This therapeutic cream is suitable for topical application for various modern-day skin issues and to give s a refreshing feel.



4) BOTICOMAN ORGANICS 7 In 1 Tinted Moisturizer for Men

While the beauty market seems to have a tilt towards women. However, there are products available that cater to the beauty needs of men too. This cream is one such a product. This cream is a foundation, a moisturizer and a concealer all rolled in one. It helps reduce signs of ageing such as fine-lines and wrinkles while giving the face a glow.

