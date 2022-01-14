Dealing with post-Covid hair loss? Coconut oil, Amla powder could be remedies

Even as the world battles the menace of Covid-19, now in its third wave, there are many who have fought it and won over it. But has the victory come at a cost? May be, it has. Increasingly, we are seeing media coverage on how post-Covid hair loss is a real thing.

While it is standard to lose 100 strands a day, there will be many who will agree that they have seen a far increased volume of hair loss (300-400 strands a day) as one of their post-Covid symptoms. The good news is that hair loss is not permanent and its grows back. The phenomenon is called Telogen Effluvium. Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurveda expert was quoted in the Hindustan Times as saying: "About 90% of the hairfall post covid is due to a condition called Telogen Effluvium. Whenever the body is subjected to a phase of physical and emotional stress, it may lead to a condition called Telogen Effluvium. The good news is that this is a reversible hair loss and the hair will grow back but may take some time to get back to its fullness."

Perhaps many would like to take the consult-my-dermatologist route but there many many others who might prefer a DIY method.

Some reports suggest that good old Ayurvedic ingredients like Amla powder and the tried-and-tested and a favourite of most Indian households, the humble coconut oil, could do the trick. We have curated a list of good products in both these categories for your perusal. Check them out.

1) INDUS VALLEY Organic Amla Indian Gooseberry Powder for Hair and skin

This is a 100% and pure Amla powder, made by using handpicked and organic Amla. This magic ingredient, which we have had from the times of our grandmother act as a shield against cold during winters, is also an an excellent hair tonic. It also adds a natural shine to hair, keeps them straight by working directly on the hair follicles, conditions damaged hair and makes them glossy. Include this in your meals.2) Khadi Omorose Amla Powder for Skin &amp; Hair Care,Pure &amp; Natural

A rich source of vitamin C, this Amla powder strengthens and nourishes your hair. Apart from that, it also helps in conditioning damaged hair and makes it glossy and damage-free. This product has no preservative or additives. Have a spoonful in our meals.

3) Max Care Virgin Coconut Oil (Cold Pressed)

Few Indian children would have grown up without a good coconut oil champi (massage). Now this humble Indian product could be your tool to fight post-Covid hair loss. This product has been extracted from fresh Coconut milk and 100% natural, cold pressed and unrefined. Apart from use for skin and hair care, it is good enough to be used for cooking and as a dietary supplement. It prevents hair fall, controls dandruff and strengthens hair.

4) Carbamide Forte 100% Pure Extra Virgin Cold Pressed Coconut Oil for Skin, Hair Growth &amp; Cooking

Here is another Coconut oil option which is 100% pure, cold pressed virgin oil. This oil is a good moisturizer and conditioner for dry itchy scalp, works on dandruff reduction, fights skin allergies and rashes. This virgin coconut oil may also help with thinning hair, hair loss and frizz.

