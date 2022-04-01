De-tan scrubs for men: Nourish and exfoliate to reveal your normal skin tone

Indian summer can be punishing for the skin. Tanning, sunburn, acne and a host of other skin problems are common occurrences. Tanning, for instance, occurs when harsh rays of the sun leave the skin looking darker than its normal colour. While moderate exposure is considered good for the skin, as vitamin D is produced in the body, excessive exposure can lead to a sharp increase in melanin in the skin, giving it a darker tone. It can also lead to serious health issues.

While there are a number of kitchen hacks known to us, the market is flooded with products that promise to remove skin tan naturally. It is a fact that much of beauty market is focused on female audience, but there are many creams and scrubs out there, especially targetted at men. The truth is tan removal is an essential for all.

Among the many products are face scrubs for men. Apart from being packed with ingredients that nourish the skin and remove tan, these scrubs also exfoliate it to remove dead skin. The entire process results in not only revealing one's natural complexion, it also works in removing dirt, blemishes and acne from the face, revealing a glowing and healthy skin.

Here is a list of such products, available online. Take a look.

Man Arden Caffeine De Tan Coffee Face Scrub, 100ml - Grounded With Real Coffee Beans - De Tans & Exfoliates, Refreshes

This scrub, enriched with real coffee beans, is meant to nourish and exfoliate your skin. Antioxidants in coffee bean extract help in diminishing the harmful effect of UV rays exposure. Additionally, caffeine helps to stimulate microcirculation in the skin, leading to radiant complexion. This scrub also contains Aloe Vera, Olive oil, Grape seed oil, sweet Almond oil and Shea butter - all of which moisturise and nourish the skin.

Beardhood De Tan Removal Face Scrub 100g, Enriched with Moringa, Walnut Granules & Almond Oil | Skin De-Tan | Exfoliation and Deep Cleaning | All Skin Types | SLS & Paraben Free

This scrub has been made primarily to exfoliate and help remove tan. In a tropical country like India, sun and dirt both play a major role in adding to tan and leading to acne and pimples. This scrub digs out the dirt and grime from deep within the skin, revives your true complexion and leaves you with icy cool feeling. By exfoliating the skin, this scrub contributes to the de-tanning process by dissolving dead cells and unclogging pore opening, making way for a smooth and fresh skin.

Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan Removal Scrub

This scrub too works by dissolving dead surface cells to uncover skin's natural brightness. This revitalizing scrub has been blended using good quality Papaya fruit extracts. It is suitable for both men and women.

Ustraa Face Scrub -100g - De-Tan Face scrub for men, Exfoliation and tan removal with Bigger Walnut Granules, No Sulphate, No Paraben, Made in India

This de-tan scrub is also an exfoliating one. Apart from removing dead skin cells, it also removes blackheads, whiteheads and excessive oil to reveal a new you. It also fades away dark spots. This scrub contains natural Walnut shell granules which aid in exfoliation. It also fights sun tan and helps reverse the effects of pollution and all the dirt you catch in the day.

