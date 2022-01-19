Diabetes self test kit makes monitoring blood sugar level easy and convenient

In the last couple of years we have seen lifestyle diseases like diabetes become a huge health hazard in a country like India. As per a report in International Diabetes Federation (IDF) in 2021 ahead of the World Diabetes Day, India has seen the second highest number of diabetes patients in the world after China.

While the exact reason for high sugar level in the body is not fully known, it is generally accepted that low physical activity and obesity lead to an increase in sugar levels in the blood. That is problematic as it can lead to many other diseases. Hence, ensuring that you don't get diabetes at all is the best way forward. But that is not always possible and then, ensuring that we keep a tab on our body's sugar level is the way to go.

One of the ways to do so is to get our sugar levels checked periodically by visiting a path lab or by calling someone home to collect samples. However that may incur some cost or one might need frequent checks. In such a scenario, keeping a self test kit home is a wise thing to do. Its basic components include glucometer, a lancing device, lancet (small, broad two-edged surgical knife or blade with a sharp point) and some strips.

Amazon has some decent options to choose from. What's more is that there is a huge discount on these kits in view of Republic Day sale. So, in case you are convinced, check these out.

1) Haiden Control D Blood Glucose Monitor (Black) - Pack of 50 Strips

This pack comes with the following - glucometer, lancing device, lancets and 50 strips. This device is easy to use and takes just about small 0.5µl droplet of your blood to check your sugar level and gives result in 5 seconds. The blood sugar monitor and lancing device both come with a slight touch ejection to release used strips and lancets.2) DR. MOREPEN Dr.Morepen GlucoOne Blood Glucose Monitor

This device uses just 0.5µL blood to test glucose level in the blood. It gives accurate results and is ergonomic in design. Hence, easy to use. It also has a beeper alert and indicates when the check is complete. This kit includes Kit Dr Morepen Gluco One BG-03 Gluco Meter, a lancing device, 10 lancets, battery and a plastic case.

3) Control D Blue Digital Glucose Blood Sugar testing Monitor Machine with 50 Strips of glucometer

This kit contains a glucometer, a lancing device, lancets and 50 strips. This device also takes only 5 seconds and a 0.5 µl droplet to measure your reading. The blood sugar monitor and lancing device both come with a slight touch ejection to release used strips and lancets.

4) Accu-Chek Guide Glucometer (with Bluetooth) with 10 test Strips + 10 additional test strips

This kit's glucometer is bluetooth compliant - it automatically logs results right to an app (mySugr diabetes management app) on your smartphone. Their strips are so made that one can place a small drop of blood anywhere along the end of the test strip, instead of on a tiny spot.

