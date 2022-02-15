Dietary fibre supplements improve gut health, see options on Amazon

It is well known that dietary fibre is an important component of food. Apart from improving gut health, it is also known to cut the risks of hypertension and diabetes. What's more is those of us keen on knocking off weight can also derive benefits from including fibre-rich food in our diet.

Prashant Wadhawan, consulting nutritionist, Viiking Trance Fitness by Sachiin Joshi was quoted in Hindustan Times as saying: "Lack of fibre-rich, nutrient dense food and more of processed and high GI food makes blood sugar rise quickly, which then releases more insulin than it is required. Higher insulin levels for prolonged time with over consumption of sugar can also lead to obesity.”

Ideally, body's fibre needs should be met by the food we consume - vegetables and fruits. However, it is often seen that people do not consume the required amount of fibre-rich food, which can then lead to issues such as constipation and piles.

An easy and effective to do include fibre is to include fibre nutritional supplements for some time in our diet. Many Indians are familiar with Isabgol or Psyllium husk. When mixed with milk or warm water, it helps those suffering from acute constipation. It absorbs water and softens stool and thereby gives relief.

There are a number of brands of fibre supplements that are now available on Amazon. If you are keen on exploring, then this article could help.

1) HealthyHey Nutrition Psyllium Husk



B07F8PFNSW

As the name suggests this is made from Psyllium husk. This is a mild laxative and does not harm the body - it naturally forms a gel when combined with liquids and assists with the passage of food to eliminate waste. Each teaspoon provides 4gm of dietary fibre, representing 16% of your recommended daily fibre intake.



This powder provides a combination of insoluble and soluble fibre, essential for the maintenance of digestion. Sourced from organic psyllium seed husks, this powder expands 10-20 times its original size in liquids and helps remove bad cholesterol from the digestive tract and thereby supports healthy cardiovascular health. When taken with water, it helps one to feel fuller and thereby combat food cravings.

2) Herbalife Unflavoured Active Fiber Complex



B075ZHGY4V

This powder is a 100% vegetarian product and each serving provides 5 gm of fibre. It is a convenient way to increase daily intake of dietary fibre. Its regular consumption can help significantly improve bowel function.

3) DR. MOREPEN Fibre-X Sat Isabgol in 100 gms Natural Care



B07GWMXMMG

This fibre, when taken with either milk or water, forms a gelatine-like mass in the colon and helps in relieving constipation. The added benefit of including such dietary fibre in food is that it reduces the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol.



4) Possible TruFibre Fibre Supplement



B09FJZVYBV

The main ingredient in this supplement too is Psyllium husk, rich in soluble fibre. Apart from improving digestion and cleansing the system, it is an excellent solution for weight loss as it reduces appetite. It also contains Holy Basil seeds (Tulsi seeds) and Gum Acacia/Gum Arabic (Gondh) which help in reducing toxicity and internal inflammation, one of the causes of obesity.



Black cumin seeds (Jeera) helps in reducing blood pressure, supporting healthy digestion and treating diarrhea. The variety of Jeera used here is high in antioxidants. Fennel fibres (Saunf) bind with bile salts (produced from cholesterol) and decrease their re-absorption in the colon, bringing down bad cholesterol. Finally, Fenugreek (Methi seeds) have oestrogen-like properties; it helps in Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) and eases menopausal symptoms.



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

