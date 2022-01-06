Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dietary supplements are go-to option for managing diabetes. See bestsellers

Diabetes is a chronic disease which has to be managed well. Thankfully, there are number of dietary supplements available which help in diabetic care.  
Diabetes is a chronic disease that needs to be managed well.(Pexels)
Published on Jan 06, 2022
By Nivedita Mishra

Diabetes is a chronic disease - one that can trigger many other health problems such as blindness, kidney failure, heart attack, stroke and lower limb amputation. While it is a global health issue, India too has a huge number of diabetic patients. As per a report published in DNA in 2021, India has as many as 74 million diabetic cases. Quoting from International Diabetes Federation (IDF), it added that India's figure is the second-highest in the world after China, which has 141 million people living with diabetes.

Covid-19 infection can prove to be even more dangerous in diabetic patients and elderly. However, that in no way means that young people should get complacent. Hence, it is of paramount importance that everybody takes care of monitoring one's sugar levels and developing a healthy way of living life. 

One of the ways of doing so is by opting for dietary supplements that do away with white sugar. Amazon has a list of products that are beneficial in diabetic care. Take a look.

1) Sugar Free Gold Pellets

 

 

A bestseller in this segment, sugar free tablets are the answer for all those who crave for sweets all the time. An old favourite, these sugar-free pellets have been around for long but continue to be popular. In recent times, even those who are not diabetic and the ones who are weight conscious are keen on it.

2) Ensure Diabetic Vanilla

 

This diabetes care powder gives complete and balanced nutrition to adults and is sugar-free. This powder acts by slowly releasing into the body's energy system which helps manage blood glucose levels and provide steady energy. This drink helps in weight management and can be a partial or full meal replacement, a snack alternative and a bedtime drink.  

3) Kapiva Dia Free Juice 1L

 

This is robust blend of 11 Ayurvedic herbs meant for diabetes care. This juice is meant to control blood sugar levels and lowers bad cholesterol. It has extracts of Jamun and Methi and leaves of Neem. The Ayurvedic herbs identify the main cause for spikes in glucose levels and help in easing out symptoms like frequent urination, increased appetite, excessive thirst, and drastic weight loss. 

 

4) Horlicks Diabetes Plus Vanilla

 

This powder helps manage blood sugar and reduce cholesterol. It has no added sugar and is also used for weight management. It is made from a blend of high fibre. It supports dietary management of diabetic individuals. 

 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

health
