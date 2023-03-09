Dietary supplements give a boost to vitamins and minerals needs of our body

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Dietary supplements are products that aim to enhance the intake of essential nutrients and other compounds that are not normally present in the diet we usually consume. They are designed to supplement an individual's diet, not replace it. There are various forms of dietary supplements available, including pills, capsules, powders, liquids, and bars. Some popular supplements include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, herbal products, and probiotics.
It is always advisable to consult with a healthcare provider before starting any supplement regimen. This is particularly important for individuals who have underlying medical conditions, are taking medications, or are pregnant or breastfeeding. The use of dietary supplements can also have potential interactions with medications, so it is important to inform healthcare providers of all supplements being taken.
The good news is that these supplements are readily available on Amazon and can be ordered easily. We have put together a list of popular dietary supplements that you can consider having. Take a look.
Wellwoman 70+ - Health Supplements (28 Vitamins and Nutrients)
This health supplement is designed to provide comprehensive support for women over 70 years of age, with 28 essential vitamins and nutrients in each tablet. These supplements help to maintain overall health and wellbeing, filling any nutritional gaps in the diet. They are known to provide support in key areas of health like immune health, energy levels, heart and circulation, brain function. With 30 tablets in each pack, it is a convenient and easy way to support a healthy lifestyle.
Madren Ginger root Extract | Dietary Supplement 550 mg 60 Capsule (1)
This dietary supplement provides 550 mg of ginger root extract in each capsule. With 60 capsules per bottle, it is a convenient way to incorporate ginger into your daily routine. Ginger is a well-known ingredient with a long history of use in traditional medicine, and is believed to have a range of potential health benefits. It is also known to have powerful benefits for our body and brain. It also has powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and can also be beneficial for people with indigestion and related stomach discomfort.
HealthKart HK Vitals Vitamin E Capsules for Face and Hair
These Vitamin E enriched capsules are a comprehensive solution for both skin and hair health. With the addition of Evening Primrose, it supports antioxidant activity and boosts immunity. These capsules are effective in controlling wrinkling, skin roughness, and dehydration, leaving you with healthy and radiant skin. Each bottle contains 60 capsules, making it easy to incorporate into your daily routine.
Bliss of Earth 250 gm Wheatgrass Powder Organic, Super Food Dietary Supplement
This pack of Wheatgrass powder is an organic and nutritious superfood supplement. Made from 100% pure wheatgrass, it is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants; it is a natural source of fibre, chlorophyll, phytonutrients, antioxidants, vitamins A, E and B12, calcium, selenium, iron and more. It helps to boost the immune system, increase energy levels, and promote overall health. This dietary supplement is easy to digest and can be added to smoothies, juices, and shakes.
Green Sun Super Fibre
This is a dietary fibre powder and contains a a 360 gm blend of 6 fibre-rich superfoods: Flax, Fennel, Fenugreek, Sorghum, Psyllium (Isabgol), and Guargum. It's a combination of soluble and insoluble fibres, making it an ideal daily supplement for a healthy lifestyle. This combo can help promote regular digestion, lower cholesterol levels and support weight management.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.